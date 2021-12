The Tennessee Titans came crashing back down to earth in Week 11 after losing to the Houston Texans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, 22-13, snapping their six-game winning streak. Tennessee shot itself in the foot on several occasions thanks to five turnovers, four of which came from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. When you add wide receiver Chester Rogers’ fumble on a punt, the Titans handed the Texans a total of three red zone trips on the afternoon.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO