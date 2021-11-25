ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX has pushed back delivery times for some Starlink preorders and apologized to customers, saying that silicon shortages have slowed production of its internet kit

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt2Dw_0d6dTREW00
Elon Musk's SpaceX offered an apology to some of its Starlink customers. Picture Alliance/Getty Images
  • Elon Musk's SpaceX apologized to Starlink preorder customers for shipping delays.
  • Silicon shortages have slowed down Starlink's production rate, per the company's email.
  • A Starlink customer said the mid- to late 2021 delivery date he was given was delayed to January 2022.

SpaceX has apologized to Starlink customers after pushing back some preorders, saying that silicon shortages have slowed production of its internet kit.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, told customers who paid a $100 deposit in the first half of this year, that the beta version of the satellite internet service should be up and running in their area in mid- to late 2021.

This week, preorder customers have complained on social media, saying that they won't be getting Starlink until next year, despite already waiting months for the service.

"Silicon shortages over the last six months have slowed our expected production rate and impacted our ability to fulfill many Starlink orders this year," Starlink said in an email, which was posted on Twitter and forwarded to Insider from a customer who ordered the service before May.

"We apologize for the delay and are working hard across our engineering, supply chain, and production teams to improve and streamline our product and factory to increase our production rate," it added.

Starlink said in the email that preorder customers can check their estimated delivery times on their Starlink account.

Starlink has previously said that the global chip shortage was delaying the production of user terminals — the dishes that connect to the 1,639 satellites in orbit.

Jesse Nowlin, a customer who ordered Starlink in February for his property in San Diego, told Insider that the company said he'd have the service in mid-to late 2021. But Starlink has postponed the date to January 2022, he said.

Nowlin placed a second order for Starlink in a different location in May but told Insider that this had been pushed back until mid- to late 2022. "These are both rural locations and satellite internet is the only option," he said.

"'First come first serve' is what some of us are upset about. The company lied to us," one Reddit user posted on Wednesday.

Another Reddit user claimed that they were thinking about refunding their deposit. "Late 2022 now? By then I'll likely have moved," they said.

SpaceX didn't immediately reply to Insider's request for comment.

Insider reported in October that some preorder customers, who waited up to nine months for Starlink, canceled their $100 deposits, while another Insider report in September indicated that customers were becoming frustrated because they couldn't find a way to call or email the company's customer service for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral. The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket will take place at 6:12 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: Now that Florida police have...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Next Web

How on Earth is Elon Musk’s SpaceX facing bankruptcy?

The richest person in the world is worried about money. Elon Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $310 billion, says his space company faces the threat of going bust. In an email to SpaceX staff that was first obtained by Space Explored, Musk said the firm could go under due to issues producing Raptor rocket engines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX's plan to launch 48 more Starlink spacecraft from Florida has been delayed a day to Thursday, as the company struggles with plans to develop a second generation of the communications satellites. SpaceX gave no immediate reason for the postponement. The mission also will carry two...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preorder#Silicon
mynews13.com

SpaceX prepares for Starlink launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next batch of Starlink satellites could be launched early Thursday evening from the Space Coast. The launch window opens at 6:12 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Originally, the window was supposed to open at 6:28 p.m. EST.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNET

Starlink is reportedly testing its internet service for airplanes

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is testing its offering with "several aircraft," according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The hope is that the company will provide in-flight connection for airlines "as soon as possible," Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller reportedly said. Hofeller reportedly added that Starlink...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Starlink on a plane: SpaceX plans to offer in-flight wifi ‘as soon as possible,’ says sales VP

SpaceX is steadily building out its Starlink internet satellite constellation in orbit around the planet, and ground service is already available to customers across several countries. Using Starlink to provide internet access that’s actually reliable on flights has also been a goal of SpaceX for the last year. A new report from Bloomberg today cites a SpaceX VP in saying that the company wants Starlink service on flights to happen “as soon as possible”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

In leaked email, Elon Musk says ongoing production ‘crisis’ could bankrupt SpaceX

A fretful Elon Musk sent an email to the SpaceX staff on Black Friday over a “production crisis” that he says has put the company in dire straits. The email was first obtained by Space Explored, and later by CNBC and the Verge, and details a litany of woes delaying the production of the Raptor engine, an integral component for the much-hyped Starship rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Markets Insider

Retail trading app Public says its delivering better pricing for customers since it abandoned payment for order flow — and has data to prove it

Trading app Public says it's delivering better price execution for its customers — without building its business model around payment for order flow. The app, which has more than 1 million users, published data showing its trade executions are better than its competitors like Robinhood, which makes money by routing customer trades through market makers like Citadel Securities, which pays the trading app for that flow.
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

SpaceX’s Starlink is hoping to soon power in-flight WiFi

Your next in-flight internet offering might come from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. That’s according to Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of commercial sales for the company. The news comes from a panel at the Airline Passenger Experience Association earlier this week. Bloomberg reports that the company is producing six satellites per week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

SpaceX raises Falcon 9 rocket vertical for Starlink rideshare launch

SpaceX has raised Falcon 9 vertical for a record-breaking Starlink and rideshare mission known as Starlink Group 4 Launch 3 (4-3). According to Spaceflight Now, Falcon 9 rolled out to SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral LC-40 launch pad and was expected to perform a static fire test as early as Monday, November 29th, briefly firing up the mystery flight-proven booster’s nine Merlin 1D engines to verify the rocket’s health. As of early Wednesday, that static fire has yet to happen, leaving SpaceX just ~36 hours to test the rocket before its current 5:57 pm EST (22:57 UTC), December 2nd launch target.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

311K+
Followers
21K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy