Eric Trump threatened to sue a website after it suggested he spoke to Jan. 6 organizers on burner phones

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
 7 days ago
Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/AP
  • Rolling Stone reported that rally organizers used burner phones to speak with Eric Trump and others.
  • The Palmer Report linked to the Rolling Stone article but tweeted that Trump reportedly used burner phones.
  • Trump threatened to sue the outlet for defamation, saying: "I'm an incredibly honest, clean guy."

Eric Trump threatened to sue a website for defamation after it suggested that he had used burner phones to communicate with pro-Donald Trump rally organizers in the run-up to January 6.

Trump, the second son of former President Donald Trump, threatened The Palmer Report with legal action after over a claim it made in the aftermath of a Rolling Stone article purporting to describe the events leading to the insurrection on January 6.

In its tweet, the Palmer Report said that Eric and Lara Trump "reportedly used burner phones to communicate with January 6th organizers," describing that as "something you do in a criminal plot."

While the Rolling Stone article did describe the use of burner phones — throwaway devices used to avoid communications being traced — it said they were used by others to contact figures like Eric and Lara Trump.

It did not claim those two people handled burner phones themselves.

Citing The Palmer Report's tweet, Eric Trump wrote: "Well here is one outlet I can sue for defamation. This will be fun."

"I'm an incredibly honest clean guy — unlike Hunter, no drugs, healthy lifestyle, not the 'burner phone type," Trump tweeted, referring to President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his previous struggles with addiction. Trump also appeared to referring to a New York Post article about Biden that described the purchase of a burner phone.

The Palmer Report is a left-leaning outlet that has frequently been characterized as unreliable.

Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday that several of the people who had organized the pro-Trump, "Stop the Steal" rally near the White House on January 6 used burner phones to communicate with senior members of Donald Trump's team beforehand.

The outlet reported, citing three unnamed sources, that Kylie Kremer, an official in the "March for Trump" group that helped organize the rally, instructed an aide to collect three burner phones prior to the rally and used one of the phones to speak to Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Representatives for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

JC
7d ago

Love his comment of…I’m an honest clean guy🤣🤣🤣! His name is trump isn’t it that alone tells you what he is…just like his father!

TMG
6d ago

He is a big cry baby tantruming loser like his daddy. They both threaten and cry with nothing to ever back it up. Maybe the pillow guy can help him out.

Larry Krembs
6d ago

Please do Eric! That way we can find out the REAL TRUTH! So far nothing your family has done has suggested that you are telling the truth. Hiding documents and phone records do not make anyone feel confident that the truth is being told.

POTUS
