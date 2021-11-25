ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. Citizen Files Lawsuit, Alleging He Was Held in Immigration Jail

By Deanna Garcia
 7 days ago
An American man has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government claiming it held him in immigration jail for more than a month, despite his status as a U.S. citizen. The man, Brian Bukle, was held in the Mesa Verde Detention Facility in Central California after serving a sentence for assault and possession of a firearm, according to the lawsuit and organizations representing him. Bukle was born in the British Virgin Islands but became a U.S. citizen when he was 9 years old. “After I served my sentence I thought I would be going home to see my son for Father’s Day,” Bukle said in a statement. “Instead, I came this close to being deported and losing everything, a nightmare that has stayed with me to this day.” Associated Press

Glades Detention Center in Florida Faces Mistreatment Complaints

The Department of Homeland Security has received various complaints regarding the treatment of immigrants in custody at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida, WGCU reports. Members of Congress and advocacy organizations have raised 30 civil rights complaints in the past year related to Glades, according to Silvana Caldera of the ACLU of Florida. A recent complaint filed on behalf of 7 Black African immigrants in September alleged that “county correctional officers at Glades had subjected them to abusive treatment including use of pepper spray, medical neglect, excessive use of force, and solitary confinement.” WGCU

Hondurans in Texas Prepare for Upcoming Presidential Election Back Home

As Honduras’ presidential election nears on Sunday, Hondurans in Texas say they will be keeping a close eye on the results. In the balance, they say, is the potential to either improve economic conditions in their home country or drive more migration to the United States. “We hope the elections are peaceful, that people go out to vote and that those who are in power respect their decision,” said Emma Valladares, coordinator of HonduTex, a nonprofit that assists Honduran citizens in Houston. Border Report

Florida Gov. Says Flights Transporting Migrants to Jacksonville Have Been Stopped

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that flights with migrants onboard coming into Jacksonville from the southern border have been stopped for now. As many as 78 flights with migrants have landed at the Jacksonville International Airport in the last six months, according to records found by the News4Jax I-TEAM. Last week, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. attorney general asking about these flights. Gov. DeSantis has accused President Biden of being secretive about the flights, and called it “reckless” to be “bringing people in.” News4Jax

Immigrant Parents Feel Excluded in Philadelphia Education System

Parents in Philadelphia who don’t speak English say they’ve felt alienated from some parts of their kids’ education due to language roadblocks, which have only become worse during the pandemic. Some parents told the Associated Press that students were being used as translators, that they were put through incorrect telephone translations and faced “poor communication when their children were being bullied.” Problems like these span across the country as various school districts are behind on creating infrastructure for non-English speakers, experts say. Associated Press

Lou Cummings
7d ago

Gee. Living within the law would have avoided all of his problems. Learn from this idiot and make better decisions for yourself. Stupid people seem to have a lot of bad luck.

Documented

California AG Wants Circuit to Reconsider Rejecting Ban on Private Prisons

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a ruling that ended the state’s ban on for-profit private prisons and immigration jails. Last month’s ruling kept […] The post California AG Wants Circuit to Reconsider Rejecting Ban on Private Prisons appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Biden Administration Will Waive Application Fees for Many Evacuated Afghans

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration is looking to waive fees related to immigration for up to 70,000 Afghan evacuees while they are resettled in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said. Afghans […] The post Biden Administration Will Waive Application Fees for Many Evacuated Afghans appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
