COVID Cases Are Surging in the Five Most Vaccinated States
Vermont, the most-vaccinated state in America, saw an 18 percent rise in new daily COVID cases over the last 14 days before...www.newsweek.com
Vermont health reports 86%of covid cases are unvaccinated. Vermont health reports 14% covid vaccinated cases are mostly elders with waning vaccine. hence the booster shot. mass Maryland Penn and Oregon report 80% of covid cases are unvaccinated. all states report the vaccinated covid cases are elderly with waning vaccine....
So many people are dying because the hospitals put them on ventilators. Not a good thing since they are already drowning with fluids! Right..Lets add more flame to the fire!
I just read yesterday on Newsweek that the increase of infection of vaccinated individuals was being blamed on the unvaccinated! I call them out on this. Reason...Vaccinated individuals can still contract the virus and not even know it! So I say they spread it as much..Actually more than the unvaccinated! So many of them strut around with no mask thinking they are immune. Then they get infected and pass it at work and everywhere else they go. I believe the administration is trying to start a civil war between the vaxed and unvaxed!!
