ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Action 2 vs Osmo Action: Which DJI action camera is best for you?

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent launch of DJI Action 2, let’s take a closer look at how the new rugged action camera sizes up against its predecessor, DJI Osmo Action. First things first: the design. While Osmo Action carries the classic action camera design, making it ideal for activities like cliff diving, DJI...

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

Related
autowise.com

Insta360 GO 2 Action Camera: Compact and Mighty

The Insta360 GO 2 is an always-ready waterproof sports and action camera with a suite of features and an even sweeter price. The GO 2 action camera is a compact unit that you should strongly consider if you want to record some motorsports action. Whether you are behind the wheel or spectating, the GO 2 offers some great options for getting a video to capture the excitement.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Best Drone deals for Black Friday 2021: DJI, Skydio, action cams, more

We didn’t expect much this year in savings from drone manufacturers due to the chip shortage and supply chain issues. However, we found a good selection of deals from different retailers. You can check out these Black Friday deals below. DJI Drones. This year’s deals from DJI come mostly from...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

DJI Fly incompatibility with Google Pixel 6 phones grounds drone pilots

More than a month after Google’s most significant phone upgrade hit the market, DJI’s mobile application necessary to fly its most popular consumer drones is yet to support the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. When Pixel users try to get their DJI drones off the ground, instead of...
CELL PHONES
dronedj.com

Is it really that good? Photographers review DJI Mavic 3

The new Mavic 3 takes the combination of legendary Hasselblad imaging systems and flight technology to a whole new level, making it the most powerful folding camera drone DJI has ever created. Photographers Renan Ozturk, Benjamin Everett, and Jorge de la Torriente had the chance to capture the world from above with DJI Mavic 3 recently. Here are some of their thoughts…
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Camera#Dji Osmo Action#Parkour#Osmo Action And Action 2#Horizonsteady#Acton 2#Fov
dronedj.com

Best Cyber Monday deals on DJI drones

Cyber Monday deals on DJI drones are now live and going strong. Hop in to discover the best deals from major retailers, including Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. We spotted some notable offers on DJI drones over Black Friday, and it looks like some of those offers are continuing into Cyber Monday while new deals are also popping up. If you don’t want to trawl through a bunch of different websites to bag a bargain, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve searched through top retailers to find the very best Cyber Monday deals on DJI drones such as Mavic Air 2, Air 2S, Mini 2, Mini SE, and Tello.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

2021 Action Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Here are the best 2021 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Action Camera deals, sales, rebates and specials this holiday shopping season. 2021 Black Friday & Cyber Monday will definitely be the perfect time to get an action camera since the price is the lowest ever! All the major action camera brands – GoPro, Insta360, DJI and Sony – have already released their big discounts for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday and you can save up to 45% on select action cameras, including the popular GoPro HERO 10, GoPro HERO 9 Black, Insta360 GO 2, ONE X2 & ONE R, as well as DJI & Sony action cameras. No matter which action camera you want, we’ll list all the action camera deals here for this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. So, if you’re looking to snap up the best bargains possible, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back every so often.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FTC
dronedj.com

DJI rolling out Mavic 3 Fly More Combo with the DJI RC Pro

DJI fans who held off jumping at the initial Mavic 3 packages in the hopes of getting more variety or value in later iterations may be rewarded – soon enough, anyway. Today the company announced it’s rolling out a Mavic 3 Fly More Combo that includes the DJI RC Pro controller.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Great drone deals still on offer in Cyber Monday’s wake

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals may have come and gone, but it appears drone retailers are maintaining some of their wallet-sparing sale prices awaiting the usual hikes that return as Christmas nears. In the event those enduring cuts are intentional, rather than a sign of techies dawdling in reverting...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
ARTnews

5 Great Cameras to Give An Artist for the Holidays (or Get for Yourself)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For most people, a smartphone is sufficient for capturing still or moving images, but shooting pro-quality photographs or video requires equipment expressly made for that purpose. Luckily, though the camera industry as a whole has been battered by new technologies, camera makers are still producing quality gear. So, if your giftee is a photographer who needs a camera with a high megapixel count for print, an artist who works with large-scale images, or a videographer of street scenes, consider giving...
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deal: Save £830 on this top-of-the-range thinkpad

Black Friday may have been and gone, but don’t despair if you’ve missed out on the deals so far – there are still plenty of opportunities to snap up a saving, thanks to Cyber Monday, the final day of the weekend-long shopping event. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been busy rounding up the best deals on everything from tech like TVs, laptops and home appliances to fashion and beauty since the beginning of November, but we know it’s not over til the clock strikes midnight on 29 November. Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowAnd if you, like...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021: Live offers on LG, Samsung, Sony and more smart televisions

Today is Cyber Monday, meaning one thing – your last chance to get a discounted TV ahead of Christmas. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, thanks to Cyber Monday the very best TV deals are still highly sought-after online.As the sales finally draw to a close we’ve seen big savings from many top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis and Partners. And there’s a generous handful of great offers still available - including some exciting new additions.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Phone Photo Printers for Physical Pictures in the Digital Age

The best portable phone photo printers help bring the digital world into the physical realm. They’re the perfect bridge between the Polaroids of the 20th Century and the Portrait Mode of the 21st. Back in the year 2000, Kodak announced a surprising statistic to the world — an estimated 80 billion photos were taken that year. That seemed like a lot of photos at the time, but now that the average person has traded in DSLRs and pocket cameras for smartphones, consumers now capture more than 1.3 trillion photos annually, per The New York Times. Yet even as the raw number...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Soundbars To Bring Your Home Entertainment System To the Next Level

Soundbars are an excellent way to create fuller, richer sound in your home theater. They’re great for both music as well as movies and shows, and with features like active voice amplifiers, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll never miss a single line of your favorite movies and set up is a breeze.  If you’re shopping for your first soundbar, there can be a lot of information that is unfamiliar or confusing. So here are a few questions we can answer to help you be better informed: What’s the difference between 2.1CH, 5.1CH, and 7.1CH? How many “channels” a soundbar supports simply refers...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy