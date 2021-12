You can listen to Rogers The Musical from Hawkeye right here. The Disney+ show is taking social media by storm and fans love the Avengers nod with the Broadway show. On YouTube, fans have already posted the entire clip of "Save The City" and the snippets are racking up views. Expect to see a lot of "I Can Do This All Day" all over the Internet for the next 24 hours. People probably didn't realize they wanted an entire musical about the life of Steve Rogers until right now. But, a lot of the initial fan responses seem to indicate that is the case. Head writer Jonathan Igla pitched the idea to Kevin Feige ahead of the show and the Marvel Studios head loved the idea. However, the brain trust knew they were going to need the big guns to pull this thing off. In comes, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and the musical began to take shape. Igla explained how it all went down in a previous conversation with Variety.

