ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Win a Space: 1999 book

By Ian Berriman
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 1999, the moon was blown out of orbit by a massive nuclear explosion, exiting the Solar System to roam about the universe. Well, according to Gerry Anderson's TV series Space: 1999 it was, anyway…. If you're a fan of the show, you'll be agog at the Moonbase...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of BOOK OF NIGHT by Holly Black!

This giveaway is sponsored by Tor Books (@torbooks). #1 New York Times bestselling author Holly Black makes her stunning adult debut with Book of Night, a modern dark fantasy of shadowy thieves and secret societies in the vein of The Secret History and The Night Circus. “Dark, strange, thick with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Persephone Books: Finding Space for Women Writers For Two Decades

Starting a publishing house is an ambitious undertaking, especially if one is planning to sell forgotten classics of the past hundred years. Contemporary bestsellers tend to have bright, inviting covers and a particular style of engaging prose that seems made for the reader who consumes a few sentences between the demands of the day. It is for this reason (among others) that Nicola Beauman’s publishing house, Persephone Books—pioneered in London and since relocated to Bath—stands out as a welcome literary project in the 21st century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Interesting Engineering

13 Space Books That Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

There is no better gift than a book for a loved one, especially during the holiday season. While acquainting yourself with all the things about the world, sharing the wisdom you got from your favorite books is equally special. Especially in the last decade, getting closer to accepting the idea of living on another planet and making another planet our home, has brought up the need to learn more about space. To do that in the best way possible, the books written by the leading astrophysicists and experts in that field seem like the most reliable option.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Anderson
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Jason Mott, Tiya Miles win National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Mott’s “Hell of a Book,” a surreal meta-narrative about an author’s promotional tour and his haunted past and present, has won the National Book Award for fiction — a plot twist Mott did not imagine for himself. “Hell of a Book” is a satirical take...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Win a copy of my new children’s book, The Science of Song

Yes, I’ve got a children’s book. If you want the little ones to get deep into music from the get-go, this might be just the thing. The book explains a lot about how and why we make and listen to music. I’ve teamed up with Kids Can Press and Lemmon...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uga.edu

Roth book wins 2021 McLeod Prize

"A Miscarriage of Justice," Women’s Reproductive Lives and the Law in Early Twentieth-Century Brazil by Cassia Roth, Assistant Professor of History and Latin American and Caribbean Studies, has won the 2021 Murdo J. MacLeod Book Prize, sponsored by the Southern Historical Association, Latin American and Caribbean Section. A Miscarriage of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#The Solar System#Technical Notebook#The Star Trek Fact Files#The Eagle Transporter#Anderson Entertainment
daytonatimes.com

Prize-winning ‘1619 Project’ coming out in book form

Thais Perkins is the owner of Reverie Books in Austin, Texas, and the parent of a middle school student and high school student. Among the books she is eager to have in her store, and in the schools, is an expanded edition of “The 1619 Project” that comes out this week.
AUSTIN, TX
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Baker Bettie’s Better Baking Book

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Baker Bettie’s Better Baking Book: Classic Baking Techniques and Recipes for Building Baking Confidence by Kristin Hoffman (Mango, 2021). (ARV $34.95) Note: You can enter...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Antiguan Woman Wins Trip to Space

An Antiguan woman will be going to space, possibly with her daughter, after winning two seats aboard a Virgin Galactic’s commercial space flight. Keisha Schahaff was announced the winner of Virgin Galactic and Sir Richard Branson’s Omaze fundraising sweepstakes on Wednesday and said she hopes to take her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student, along for the trip that is worth almost US$1 million. Tickets are currently on sale for US$450,000 each.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Skagit Valley Herald

Reserve space in local phone book; cover contest underway

It’s time to start thinking about next year’s Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory. The area’s locally made phone book and community directory is your source for quick, easy access to phone numbers, addresses and much more, including maps, calendars and coupons. Stanwood Camano News publishes this phone book, now in...
STANWOOD, WA
umn.edu

Timothy Brennan Wins Award for Edward Said Book

Since last March when it was published, Professor Timothy Brennan’s book Places of Mind, A Life of Edward Said (Farrar Straus and Giroux) has been celebrated and debated, scrutinized and lionized, in a staggering number of magazines and newspapers across the globe: from The New York Times and The Financial Times to The Hindu and Al-Akhbar (Beirut), from The London Review of Books to Foreign Policy. On November 24, it was honored with the Palestine Book Award for Biography. Already a popular invited speaker at universities and on radio, Brennan has discussed the book for audiences in France, Ireland, Israel, Canada, Germany, England, Norway, Lebanon, Jordan, the Occupied Territories, and across the US. Widely excerpted (including in a Serbian magazine), the book so far has been translated into eight languages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy