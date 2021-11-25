Win a Space: 1999 book

Since last March when it was published, Professor Timothy Brennan’s book Places of Mind, A Life of Edward Said (Farrar Straus and Giroux) has been celebrated and debated, scrutinized and lionized, in a staggering number of magazines and newspapers across the globe: from The New York Times and The Financial Times to The Hindu and Al-Akhbar (Beirut), from The London Review of Books to Foreign Policy. On November 24, it was honored with the Palestine Book Award for Biography. Already a popular invited speaker at universities and on radio, Brennan has discussed the book for audiences in France, Ireland, Israel, Canada, Germany, England, Norway, Lebanon, Jordan, the Occupied Territories, and across the US. Widely excerpted (including in a Serbian magazine), the book so far has been translated into eight languages.
