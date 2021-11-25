Port Vale without midfielder Tom Conlon for Hartlepool’s visit

Port Vale will be without midfielder Tom Conlon for the home clash with Hartlepool.

Club captain Conlon was shown two yellow cards in the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall in midweek and must now serve a one-game suspension.

Striker Jamie Proctor returned from a hernia problem as a second-half substitute against the Saddlers and will hope to feature more prominently at the weekend.

Fellow forward James Wilson is a long-term absentee with a broken foot.

Gavan Holohan could be in line for a return to Hartlepool’s starting line-up.

The midfielder was back in action after a three-game absence at Swindon in midweek, coming on with 15 minutes to go, and came through that unscathed.

Jamie Sterry serves the second game of a three-match ban following his dismissal in last week’s home defeat to Forest Green.

Midfielder Tom Crawford was handed his first league start for the club in the 3-1 loss to the Robins on Tuesday night and may have done enough to keep his place.

