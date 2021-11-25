Junior Tchamadeu in doubt before Colchester clash with Newport

Junior Tchamadeu could be a doubt for Colchester’s clash with Newport in Sky Bet League Two.

The defender came off the pitch injured during the first half of United’s 3-1 win against Exeter in midweek.

Cameron Coxe could be expected to slot in again if Tchamadeu is unavailable.

Jake Turner could also feature between the sticks after making his first league appearance for the side, replacing Shamal George who missed out with a rib injury.

Newport could be without captain Matt Dolan for the trip to Essex.

Manager James Rowberry confirmed that Dolan had been forced off the field with a head injury during their 1-1 draw with Crawley.

If Dolan is absent, Jake Cain could be expected to take his place again.

Midfielder Robbie Willmott is also back available for the Exiles after missing three games following a positive Covid-19 test.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox