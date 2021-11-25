ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms clear out by noon Thanksgiving

 7 days ago

ENVIRONMENT
Tracking an unsettled weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track well above average temperatures as highs over the next couple of days will be in the mid and upper 70s. Even as we head into the weekend and deal with cloudy skies and scattered showers highs will still reach into the 70s. Not until Monday after a cold front moves through overnight Sunday are we expecting a significant drop in our temperatures as we head into the next week. As for the rain chances, scattered showers will impact the region Saturday afternoon followed by more rain Sunday afternoon and evening as the front moves through. By the middle of next week we could see more rain as another front potentially moves through the ArkLaTex Wednesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA

