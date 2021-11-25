ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Man dies after 2 overnight shootings in Battle Creek

By FOX 17 News
 7 days ago
Police say a 29-year-old man died overnight after being shot outside a Battle Creek bar. It's one of two shootings reported in the Battle Creek area, but police don't believe they're connected.

The first shooting happened around midnight outside the Cricket Club bar on West Michigan Ave. downtown. Authorities confirm a number of people were fighting with bar security staff at the time. One person reportedly pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

Police say the man struck was rushed to the hospital where he died. A suspect was taken into custody and investigators were able to recover a gun at the scene.

A second shooting call came in after 4:30 a.m. when police were notified several times of a woman shooting off a gun.

Authorities found a 38-year-old man in the backyard of a home who was shot in the torso along McKinley Ave. They say he was taken to the hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect and victim know each other and believe they had some sort of relationship. They found the woman inside the home after the shooting.

Anyone who saw or has cell phone video of the Cricket Club shooting is asked to call Battle Creek police at (269) 781-0911.

