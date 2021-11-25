ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

More adults having their tonsils removed to cure snoring

By Lisa Carberg, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDIbd_0d6dRCS700

OAKDALE, Conn. ( WTNH ) – Tom McCarthy, 34, has an active life as a firefighter and family man, but his loud snoring was starting to impact others.

“I was living in a firehouse at the time and I was keeping a lot of people up with my snoring and then my girlfriend also complained,” McCarthy explained. “The snoring would keep her up at night.”

Unable to successfully use the CPAP breathing machine, McCarthy opted, like more and more adults now, to have a UPPP surgery, partially involving having his tonsils removed to stop his snoring and help his sleep apnea .

“Their wives will send them in, sometimes the women will come in and say they’ve been on a trip with their friends and they just are snoring so loudly,” said Dr. Frank Dellacono of Ear Nose & Throat Associates of SECT . “They’ll come in with snoring a lot of times.”

45-cent gas draws line of cars to California gas station

Dr. Dellacono sees a lot more adults opting for surgery to allow for more airflow while patients sleep.

“We can reduce the palate, the soft part in the back where the uvula hangs down, to make that more stiff. We can do a laser reduction of the tissue there that’s floppy,” says Dr. Dellacono.

He says that sleep apnea can lead to blood pressure problems, sexual dysfunction, and even a heart attack.

“Occasionally I still snore,” McCarthy admitted. “But not as bad, [and] my sleeping is better, my breathing has been better.”

Dr. Dellacono told McCarthy that the surgery would not be easy and recovery could take weeks. There is also an overnight hospital stay.

“I have long days and I have enough energy to do it all. I feel better and only get about six hours of sleep at night.”

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

As for results, Dr. Dellacono says half those with sleep apnea either come off their CPAP machines or have a less drastic case. He says his snoring results are high.

“Surgery will probably get rid of snoring in about 90% of patients, which a lot of bedmates are happy about that.”

Children can also be diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea. Dr. Dellacono says that some kids diagnosed with ADHD or who experience focus issues in school could actually have very large tonsils and adenoids obstructing their breathing at night, causing them to snore.

He says removing both can make a huge difference for some kids ages 18 and under.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
fox61.com

Texas doctor invents hiccup cure for children and adults

SAN ANTONIO — One of the most common ailments in the world is hiccups. They're mostly annoying and don't last too long, but one local doctor came up with a way to stop them in their tracks. Dr. Ali Seifi is an associate professor of neurosurgery and neurocritical care at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UPI News

Adults with ADHD four times more likely to have anxiety disorder

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is not just a childhood disorder, and new research shows that adults with ADHD are four times more likely to have anxiety disorder. "These findings underline how vulnerable adults with ADHD are to generalized anxiety disorders," said study author Esme Fuller-Thomson. She is a professor at the University...
MENTAL HEALTH
khn.org

For Older Adults, Smelling the Roses May Be More Difficult

The reports from covid-19 patients are disconcerting. Only a few hours before, they were enjoying a cup of pungent coffee or the fragrance of flowers in a garden. Then, as if a switch had been flipped, those smells disappeared. Young and old alike are affected — more than 80% to...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Experimental treatment may have cured type 1 diabetes for the first time

In a Vertex Pharmaceuticals clinical trial, an experimental treatment may have cured type 1 diabetes for the first time in a 64-year-old patient, The New York Times reported Nov. 27. The treatment involves an infusion of cells, grown from stem cells that produce islet cells — insulin-producing cells found throughout...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
Best Life

This Heartburn Medication Raises Your Dementia Risk 44 Percent, Study Says

Some feel it creeping up on them after a lavish meal. Others know they can expect it after certain foods. Whatever the case may be, heartburn is a dreaded discomfort that affects more than 60 million Americans monthly and 15 million daily, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. Over-the-counter medicines have become a go-to solution for man looking for relief from the pain. But according to a study, one popular type of heartburn medication could considerably raise your dementia risk. Read on to see which pills could be a cause for concern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Snoring#Weather#Laser#Wtnh#Cpap
Sidney Herald

The trouble with tonsils

Editor's note: Our understanding is that Tony was injured in a scrum over the giblets at Thanksgiving dinner but is resting comfortably and we expect him to be back with a new column next week. Here's one from 2011. It had been going on since December—a recurring case of strep...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Metrowest Daily News

What's Up Doc? I have calcium buildup in my shoulder causing pain. What is this from?

Q:  My shoulder has been hurting so my doctor ordered an X-ray.  This showed calcium buildup, and she said that was causing the pain. What is this from? A: It seems you are describing calcific tendonitis of your shoulder, and that is what I will focus on today. Double check with your doctor to make sure that is what she said you have. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
easyhealthoptions.com

6 fruits anyone with blood sugar problems should be eating

If type 2 diabetes runs in your family, or if you have reason to be concerned about high blood sugar and insulin resistance, I have some exciting news for you. Recent research has pinpointed a group of fruits that can lower your diabetes risk naturally. These “superfoods” are already well...
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
Belief.Net

5 Vitamins You Shouldn't Take Unless Your Doctor Recommends It

Health and overall wellness are at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Vitamins are vital for our overall health. Our bodies can’t operate without them. Although most of our vitamins come from our food, some adults feel the need to take vitamin supplements. The vitamin and supplement industry, which is immensely profitable, relies on people believing that the supplements do more good than harm. This idea could be working; the market size of the vitamin and supplement manufacturing industry in the United States has grown 2.4 percent per year on average between 2016 and 2021. The market size increased faster than the economy altogether.
HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy