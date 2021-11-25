The Daily Grind: Are you going to indulge in some sales action for MMOs this year?

New World’s seemingly endless parade of exploits had reawakened my wonder about who exactly buys a game only to try to break it for everyone and risk losing their money. I’ve talked before about how the dawn of the genre felt a lot more like the Wild West, and cheating – what I would now consider cheating – was absolutely rampant. In early Ultima Online, you weren’t supposed to AFK macro skills, but I literally don’t know a single person who didn’t; everyone knew the trick to putting a paperweight on a key to macro Hiding or Spirit Speak while you were sleeping or in class. No one I knew was ever punished for it, so everyone went right on doing it. That’s mild, but it set the stage for far worse, and I’m not talking about plopping houses inside guard zones. I remember guildmates and enemies alike duping gold with chessboards and using ghost exploits to break into houses and trapping NPCs in homes to macro up their reputation. It was part of the culture of the game, a culture brought into the game from now-ancient team shooters where cheating and hacking were the rule rather than the exception, and I’m really glad I was able to break out of it.

