Tyson Fury insists his next fight will take place within the next five months and doesn’t “give a damn” who he faces.The most obvious challenger to WBC Heavyweight champion Fury is Dillian Whyte, and the fight should be mandatory, but the WBC has so far delayed its decision to order the fight and the case is currently under arbitration. That legal process could potentially cause a significant delay and the Gypsy King has no interest in waiting around if Whyte’s situation cannot be resolved post-haste. “I thought I was going to be fighting Dillian Whyte. I don’t know what...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO