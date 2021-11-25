ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers shows foot on camera over ‘COVID toe’ controversy

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRqnu_0d6dQPe700

( WFRV ) – Photos of Aaron Rodgers’ foot were circulating on Twitter Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers quarterback set to settle the controversy once and for all: Does he have a fracture or a syndrome known as “COVID toe”?

On Tuesday, Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” he had no lingering effects from his COVID-19 diagnosis other than “COVID toe,” which he described as “more painful than turf toe.”

No, COVID toe does not mean his toe has COVID-19. Rather, COVID toe mimics a well-known ailment called perino: skin sores or bumps that appear after exposure to cold.

“COVID toes is a pernio-like reaction that we think is due to inflammation or clotting in the superficial vessels of the feet, likely due to an inflammatory response affecting the blood vessel walls or blood cells, or a combination of both,” says Dawn Davis, a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Symptoms include discoloration and leaking blood vessels that cause the surrounding tissue to itch and burn.

Reports: Packers, Rodgers fined over COVID-19 protocols

But Rodgers changed his story in a press conference Wednesday when he showed his feet on camera, demonstrating he has a fractured toe, not COVID toe. The comment he made on McAfee’s show appears to have been in jest.

Rodgers said he expects to be dealing with toe pain for the next couple of weeks.

The Packers (8-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) this upcoming Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott bombarded with ‘GOAT’ comments on Instagram

New England’s love affair with quarterback Mac Jones is still going strong and Patriots fans want the rookie’s girlfriend, Sophie Scott, to know it. Ahead of Thursday night’s showdown between the Patriots (6-4) and the Falcons (4-5) in Atlanta, Scott took to Instagram to promote the clothing retailer, These Three Boutique, while modeling away game attire.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Wfrv#The Mayo Clinic#Packers Rodgers#Mcafee#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Enterprise

Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes First Black NFL Player To Request Crypto Salary In CashApp Partnership

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have parlayed his new contract with the Los Angeles Rams into a partnership to help promote CashApp as a Bitcoin platform. Beckham was signed by the Rams less than one week after his previous team, the Cleveland Browns, released him on Nov. 5. Last Monday, Beckham tweeted how he would be receiving his paychecks for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
NFL
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy