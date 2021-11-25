ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

When is the next Grand Prix? Formula 1 title race set for thrilling climax

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6xYZ_0d6dQKTi00

The drivers’ championship appears set to go to the wire as a thrilling Formula 1 season draws to a close.

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on Max Verstappen with a gripping title race on a knife edge.

The Red Bull star leads by just eight points, with the Briton closing in on him as he aims for a historic eighth world title.

Hamilton, of course, has greater momentum after a dominant display last time out in Qatar saw him snatch victory, though his Belgian-Dutch rival proved his class by seizing the fastest lap and surging up to second to limit the damage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next race:

When is the next Grand Prix?

The penultimate race of the 2021 calendar is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday, 5 December at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It will start at 17:30 GMT.

What TV channel will it be on and is there a live stream?

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription, with the Now TV app and Sky Go offering a live stream for customers on mobile devices.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix odds

Lewis Hamilton: 1/2

Max Verstappen: 9/4

Valtteri Bottas: 12/1

Sergio Perez: 20/1

Charles Leclerc: 66/1

Lando Norris: 66/1

Pierre Gasly: 66/1

Carlos Sainz: 80/1

Daniel Ricciardo: 100/1

Drivers’ Championship odds

Lewis Hamilton: 4/6

Max Verstappen: 6/5

How Verstappen can win in Saudi Arabia

- If Verstappen wins the race, secures the fastest lap (26 points) and Hamilton finishes sixth (8 points) or worse

- If Verstappen wins the race, fails to secure the fastest lap (25 points) and Hamilton finishes seventh (6 points) or worse

- If Verstappen finishes second, secures the fastest lap (19 points) and Hamilton finishes 10th (1 point) or worse

- If Verstappen finishes second, fails to secure the fastest lap (18 points) and Hamilton finishes outside the top 10

What Hamilton needs to win eighth world title

- Hamilton is eight points behind Verstappen, meaning a nine-point swing in his favour over two races is needed.

- A win and the fasted lap in Saudi Arabia will ensure Verstappen can only remain level with a second-place finish, meaning Hamilton would simply have to better his rival in the finale.

- If the drivers are tied on points, which has never happened in F1 history, the winner will be the driver with the most wins, with Verstappen currently leading 9-7. Hamilton would overtake Verstappen on points with two wins in the final two races, winning the championship by at least four - though the rules state that if the drivers were level once again it would go to most second-place finishes.

How Mercedes can clinch constructors’ championship in Saudi Arabia

The constructors’ battle, while also unlikely, could be settled in Saudi Arabia, with Mercedes currently taking a five-point advantage over Red Bull into the penultimate race.

With both drivers able to accumulate points towards the team total, there are a maximum of 44 available, with 25 points for the win and 18 points for the runner-up either, with one more for either driver if they drive the fastest lap.

If Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas could outscore the Red Bull pair of Verstappen and Sergio Perez by 38 points, then Mercedes would clinch an eighth straight title.

But if Verstappen and Perez complete the circuit in Jeddah unscathed, we’ll likely see the team race go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Pele’s Emotional Message to Lewis Hamilton After Winning A Thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 season has been nothing short of exciting, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have gone wheel to wheel. Considered to be one of the most thrilling rivalries in F1, Hamilton’s dreams for an eighth title could vanish as Verstappen currently holds the lead. With only 3 races to go, Verstappen leads by 14 points as the Qatar Grand Prix is up next.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Qatar Grand Prix Live Stream: When, Where, And How To Watch The Race

Get to know all about the Qatar Grand Prix Live Stream here. After witnessing one of the greatest drives by Lewis Hamilton where he certainly turned the tables around and closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the hunt for the World Championship to just 14 points as we head into the 20th round of Formula 1 this season which comes in the form of the Qatar Grand Prix. This is the first time an F1 race will take place in Qatar with the country signing an additional 10-year deal to host the sport from 2023.
WORLD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Hamilton wins, tightens Formula One title race

Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Verstappen still holds an eight-point advantage with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in a decade.Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen’s points advantage.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
motorsportmagazine.com

Hamilton seizes momentum as F1 title race comes to a head: 2021 Qatar Grand Prix report

There doesn’t seem to be anything you can throw at either of the championship contenders right now that is going to force them to give up significant points to their rival. After Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying drama in Brazil, it was Max Verstappen’s turn to be the centre of an investigation this weekend, with his failure to slow for double waved yellow flags on his final Q3 run landing him in hot water.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1 sees dramatic shift ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

All of a sudden, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are practically co-favorites to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. There are three races remaining in the 22-race 2021 Formula 1 season, and the world championship battle is far from over. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Red Bull#Briton#Belgian#Sky Sports F1#Sky Go
BBC

Qatar Grand Prix: Fair racing debate rages on between Hamilton and Verstappen

Title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue to be at loggerheads over driving standards as they head into the decisive final three grands prix of the season. After taking an outstanding pole position for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton said it was still "not clear" as to what is and is not acceptable when racing for position following the row over Verstappen's driving in Brazil last weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC News

Formula One racing star wears LGBTQ Pride helmet at Qatar Grand Prix

World champion race car driver Lewis Hamilton will wear an LGBTQ flag on his helmet for the upcoming Grand Prix in Qatar on Nov. 21. His new headpiece showcases the Progress Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes to honor queer communities of color, as well as light blue and pink colors to honor the transgender community. The back of the helmet reads “We Stand Together.”
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
101 WIXX

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Qatar Grand Prix

(Reuters) – Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, the 20th race of the 22-round Formula One world championship (listed in current order):. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas retired) Hamilton led from pole to take his 102nd career victory and seventh of the season. He is now...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

How Verstappen can clinch the title at the next race

With just two races remaining in the 2021 Formula 1 season, it is possible for Max Verstappen to claim a maiden World Championship at the penultimate Grand Prix of the year in Saudi Arabia - if the results go his way. The battle for the 2021 F1 World Championship is...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix race results: Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar GP

Hamilton led from start to finish, while Verstappen battled back from a five-place grid penalty to finish second with fastest lap. Fernando Alonso used a one-stop podium to finish third, braving it out despite a string of front-left tyre failures – that claimed Valtteri Bottas among others. 2021 Qatar Grand...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'A can of worms has been opened by this': Damon Hill fears let off for Max Verstappen after his controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil could change how drivers race... and he fears a similar incident between the title rivals 'may happen AGAIN'

Damon Hill believes the decision to let Max Verstappen off in regards to his controversial battle against Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will have a huge affect on how drivers now race in Formula One. After new evidence emerged of the Dutchman appearing to force his chief...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

How Max Verstappen can win the title at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

There is a slim chance that Max Verstappen can clinch his first world championship crown at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Verstappen leads Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by eight points ahead of the penultimate race. It's a small margin, but mathematically a champion could be crowned...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Lewis Hamilton: 'Not my choice' to race at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton says he is not comfortable racing in Saudi Arabia this weekend as a result of the country's human rights record. Saudi Arabia is hosting its inaugural race on a new street track in the coastal city of Jeddah, the first in a long-term contract. Hamilton said: "Do I...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy