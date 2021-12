In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?. Delaware County Council has put $21 million on the table for the former Don Guanella School property in Marple Township. Now, all eyes are on the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Maple Glen Development LLC to see if that sum meets their idea of “equitable just compensation” necessary for the county’s eminent domain attempt to succeed.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO