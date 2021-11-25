Driver dies after crashing head on into 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO — A detention cadet died after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise on Monday evening, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It was the first day at the training academy for this class of cadets, and BCSO said the 59-year-old cadet began to experience difficulty breathing during physical exercise before resting and eventually losing consciousness. They said instructors began life-saving measures immediately and the cadet was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
