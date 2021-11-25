ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Driver dies after crashing head on into 18-wheeler

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A driver has passed away after crashing head on into an 18-wheeler, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 1604...

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO releases video of road rage shooting as they search for suspect they call armed and dangerous

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said shot at someone while driving. That same person was also the subject of a SWAT team staging. BCSO released video taken by a passerby of the road rage shooting off of Highway 90 that happened Tuesday night around 5 p.m. In it, you can see someone pointing a gun out of the window and opening fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two migrants killed, several others arrested in human smuggling events in the last two weeks, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO — DPS officials Thursday two migrants were killed and dozens of overs were apprehended in separate incidents over the last two weeks. The agency joined the Texas Military Department for a joint press conference at the Texas/Mexico border Thursday morning. At the event, official described several significant events over the last two weeks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'They tried to execute her' | Relative of 18-year-old girl shot in the neck shares details about attack

SAN ANTONIO — The family of an 18-year-old girl who was shot in the neck is now speaking out. The shooting happened Tuesday night not far from I-10, north of downtown. Dan Garza describes how a late-night dinner outside with a relative turned into a disaster. His niece, Darleen Garza, was shot following an argument of some sort along Greencrest Drive near Vance Jackson Road just before 9:30 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO detention cadet dies after medical episode during training exercise

SAN ANTONIO — A detention cadet died after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise on Monday evening, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It was the first day at the training academy for this class of cadets, and BCSO said the 59-year-old cadet began to experience difficulty breathing during physical exercise before resting and eventually losing consciousness. They said instructors began life-saving measures immediately and the cadet was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot near AT&T Center by co-worker, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s is in stable condition after being shot by a coworker late Monday night, police said. The shooting happened near the AT&T Center. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooter shot his coworker and took off in a Volkswagon sedan. The injured man drove himself to a nearby gas station for help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot while driving on west side Sunday night

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after being shot while driving late Sunday night, police said. The gunman got away. According to the San Antonio Police Department, investigators don't know if it was a targeted shooting or if it was random. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near South General McMullen and Amaya.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Large fire breaks out at northwest side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters responded to the scene of a major fire at an apartment complex on the northwest side. The call came in at 5:41 a.m. on Tuesday for the Sugar Hill Apartments, located at 8303 Greatview Street, near Callaghan Road and east of I-10. By 6:15 a.m., most of the fire was contained. People were evacuated from the apartments while 30 units fought the flames.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD issues warning to gun owners ahead of holiday season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says they’re working to keep stolen guns off of the streets, and they need the public’s help. This year alone the department says approximately 1,500 guns have been stolen from vehicles in their jurisdiction, which is why SAPD is asking gun owners to be responsible when leaving your house with a weapon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
