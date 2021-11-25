Driver dies after crashing head on into 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said shot at someone while driving. That same person was also the subject of a SWAT team staging. BCSO released video taken by a passerby of the road rage shooting off of Highway 90 that happened Tuesday night around 5 p.m. In it, you can see someone pointing a gun out of the window and opening fire.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO