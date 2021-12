Colts running back Jonathan Taylor joined the short list of players who have scored five touchdowns in a single game during Sunday’s 41-15 rout of the Bills. Taylor now leads the NFL in touchdowns for the season and he also broke a tie with Derrick Henry for the league’s rushing lead without anyone else close to him as we head toward Thanksgiving. It’s a point the league calendar when thoughts start to turn to the postseason, including which player will be winning awards a few nights before the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO