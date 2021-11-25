Salvation Army's Thanksgiving dinner begins

The Salvation Army is serving free Thanksgiving meals for the community. From 11a.m. to 1p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, over 200 volunteers will serve the meals to guests.

Volunteer Michael Miller said they usually aim for 1,000 to 1,200 meals for the community. The volunteers started cooking over 150 turkeys that were donated to the Salvation army over the weekend.

Volunteer Noel Desilets said it's exciting to have people back in-person but they will still follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

"To have people be able to sit down and have some level of getting together for thanksgiving is really what the holidays are all about," he said. "And so that is exciting to be back at the opportunity, but we do have to be careful obviously."

There will also be live music in addition to the outside seating. Guests can also receive food through the drive through option.

And for volunteers like Timothy Grimes, being a part of an event like this is something he looks forward to every year.

"Serving people, serving the community, getting involved and making a difference - that's what I enjoy the most, seeing the happy people eating the meals," he said. "And making new friends- I've had friends for 20 years because I've volunteered here."

