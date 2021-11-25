ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army's Thanksgiving dinner begins

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
The Salvation Army is serving free Thanksgiving meals for the community. From 11a.m. to 1p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, over 200 volunteers will serve the meals to guests.

Volunteer Michael Miller said they usually aim for 1,000 to 1,200 meals for the community. The volunteers started cooking over 150 turkeys that were donated to the Salvation army over the weekend.

Volunteer Noel Desilets said it's exciting to have people back in-person but they will still follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

"To have people be able to sit down and have some level of getting together for thanksgiving is really what the holidays are all about," he said. "And so that is exciting to be back at the opportunity, but we do have to be careful obviously."

There will also be live music in addition to the outside seating. Guests can also receive food through the drive through option.

And for volunteers like Timothy Grimes, being a part of an event like this is something he looks forward to every year.

"Serving people, serving the community, getting involved and making a difference - that's what I enjoy the most, seeing the happy people eating the meals," he said. "And making new friends- I've had friends for 20 years because I've volunteered here."

#Happy Thanksgiving#Thanksgiving Dinner#Volunteers#Salvation Army#The Salvation Army
northcountrynow.com

Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign in Ogdensburg

Long-time volunteer Eva Schafer, left, collects donations for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign at Kinney Drugs, Ogdensburg, Nov. 19. The annual kettle drive is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser and helps local residents in need with food and other essentials throughout the year, said Major Patti Murray, Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army Pastor. NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
FOX 61

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle forecasts are here

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meteorologists from Connecticut television stations will soon ‘forecast’ the number of donations the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles will raise this holiday season. The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $1 million this holiday season to help Connecticut families in need. We are calling for everyone to do...
CONNECTICUT STATE
1380kcim.com

Red Kettles Return To Audubon County This Weekend As Sheriff’s Office Begins Salvation Army Collections

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing Campaign year after year to help people in need during the holiday season, and deputies and volunteers will be making their first appearance this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, the familiar red kettle will be out front of the Audubon Food Land on Market Street to collect donations. These will continue every Saturday through Dec. 18. Ninety percent of all money raised stays in Audubon County to aid residents in the event of a disaster or other emergency situations. In addition to the bell ringing campaign, donations can also be made at businesses throughout the county: Audubon Medicap, Present Company, Lori’s Flowers, Ace Hardware, Audubon State Bank, The Bakery, El Adobe and Clark’s Service. Donations can also be made using the QR code found on the kettles through PayPal, Venmo, Google Pay or Apple Pay. Individuals interested in volunteering in this effort are asked to contact the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office by calling 712-563-2631.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River 9-year-old dies unexpectedly on Thanksgiving

Tragedy struck on Thanksgiving as a Fall River 9-year-old passed away. According to family and a staff member at the school, Destiny Gibson, a 3rd grader at Doran School, suffered an Asthma attack Thursday. Destiny’s mother called 911 and performed CPR on her until EMS arrived. Destiny passed out and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

