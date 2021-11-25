Lehigh Valley boys basketball: Preseason ‘Dandy Dozen’ tour stops at Parkland where talent and expectations abound

Parkland's Nick Coval, 2, and J.T. Siggins, 15, can't stop Allen's Joshua Carrion from getting to the basket during the District 11 6A championship game at PPL Center last March. The Trojans lost the game 58-51 but have enough talent to get back to the District 11 6A title game in the coming season. April Gamiz

Parkland held a 49-45 lead with 3:16 left in the District 11 6A title game last March and it looked like the Trojans and freshman phenom Nick Coval were going to secure a championship and a trip to the state tournament.

But Allen’s Nate Ellis took over the game by scoring nine of his team’s last 13 points and it was the Canaries celebrating on the PPL Center floor after a stunning 58-51 victory.

It was not a good memory for Parkland, but it has fueled the program through the offseason and when the 2021-22 season begins in a few weeks the Trojans will be one of the teams expected to be back in championship games in February and March.

Coval, an easy choice as The Morning Call’s rookie of the year, returns after a summer of seasoning in which he seems to have gained strength, size, and speed. He is surrounded by others who worked hard to improve their game.

The Trojans are one of the deepest teams in the area and while the area is loaded with talented players and teams, Parkland is as talented as any and some of that ability and work ethic shone through on the latest stop on the “Dandy Dozen Preseason Tour.”

“Especially after the end result last year, we’re ready to get to work and complete our end goals and win championships,” Coval said. “That loss fueled us a lot and it showed with how we played in the summer tournaments. That loss really hurt, especially for all of the seniors and we were really close with them. So, we’re working every single day to get better and want to win a lot of games.

Coval has also been busy fine-tuning his game.

“I worked on my efficiency and my pace and coming off ball screens,” Coval said.

Will Meeker, who was given an award for his play in the SCBL fall league, also worked on his game.

“We’ve definitely improved and we’ve been coming in this summer at 7 a.m. to do our lifting and get our work in and I’ve been working on my jump shot and getting to the rim. We all know each other and we’ve grown together. We put hard work in, but at the end of the day, we’re also going to have fun.”

Veteran coach Andy Stephens said the team has a lot of pieces and it’s just a matter of putting them together.

“The kids definitely have the right mindset and any good team really wants to take to coaching,” he said. “But the really good teams are self-driven in terms of what they want to accomplish. You pray they stay healthy and that the kids keep improving and getting better. We have a tough schedule and we hope that pays dividends at the end. I really think they have the right mental approach and what it takes to be successful.”

Parkland Trojans

Coach: Andy Stephens (14th season, 128-53 at Parkland; 311-139 including four seasons at Emmaus).

2020-21 season: 13-4, 10-2 in EPC. Beat Nazareth 61-56, Northampton 45-39 in the D11 6A tournament before losing to Allen 58-51.

Season opener: Dec. 11, at Lower Merion.

EPC opener: Dec. 14, at Northampton.

Players to watch: Matt Bauer (6-3 Sr. F); Will Meeker (6-4, Sr. G-F) 10.8 ppg; Matt Rantz (6-10 Sr. C) 2.7 ppg; Kharan Joshi (6-2 Sr. G); Jesse Ruisch (6-3 Sr. G-F); Dahlir Adams (5-9 Sr. G); Matt Ray (5-9 Jr. G); Blake Bednar (5-11 Jr. G); Anthony Schultz (5-11 Jr. G); Joey Gerbasio (6-0, Jr. G-F); Xzavier Ortiz (6-0 Jr. G); Nick Coval (6-1 So. G) 16.9 ppg.

Take note: The Trojans will have a game at Chase Fieldhouse, the home of the 76ers’ G-League team, on Dec. 19. They will play Sanford, Delaware. They will also play in the Reading holiday tournament Dec. 27-28 and will face Pocono Mountain West in the Lehigh Valley Hoop Group event on Feb. 6.

Why the Trojans could be dandy: Coval was a co-MVP of the EPC’s Lehigh County Division last year as a freshman and has taken his game to an even higher level as a sophomore. But he is not alone in making vast improvement. Meeker, Rantz and Bauer all got significant time last season and figure to be better. Stephens believes he has a team that can play a variety of ways … go big or small, fast or slow. There’s plenty of depth on the 14-man varsity roster.

Why the Trojans could be a dud: It’s hard to imagine the Trojans faltering for any reason other than a key injury or two. The nonleague schedule is challenging and that could affect the win-loss record, but it will also benefit the team in the long run. Stephens said there could be a feeling-out process of what combination will work against each other. He said the team needs to make sure no one gets comfortable and everyone pushes each other in practice. “If not, they’re not going to get better,” he said.

The final word: Parkland hasn’t had a losing season since 2010-11. But the Trojans also haven’t won a championship since 2015-16 and for a program that always has high expectations, that five-year drought can feel like 50. Coval is a special talent who played like a polished senior in his freshman year and now will be even more comfortable in leading the team. There are talented pieces all around him. The EPC’s Skyline Division, which now features Allen along with Allentown Central Catholic and Northampton, offers a bunch of tough games. But Parkland figures to be in the title mix in both the league and district playoffs.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .