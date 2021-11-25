ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Net-a-Porter Black Friday sale 2021: Best UK deals to shop this year

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UM65_0d6dPU1X00

For luxury lovers, fashion fanatics and beauty obsessives, Net-a-Porter is one giant treasure trove. Stocking everything from Gucci to Ganni, Balenciaga to Burberry, it’s easy to see why the premium online retailer’s Black Friday sale is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the fashion calendar.

And with a discount of 30 per cent off across hundreds of items on the site now live, it’s time to take advantage of those savings.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be continually tracking the hottest deals across tech , toys , home appliances and more, from all of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners , Very and Cult Beauty , to name just a few.

When it comes to designer deals and high-end beauty bargains, Net-a-Porter is a real go-to destination. Luckily for you, we have all the best tips and tricks to help you get your luxury fashion fix for less.

So whether you’re treating yourself, after an investment piece or Christmas shopping for one lucky recipient, keep reading for our tips on getting the best out of the Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale.

Read more:

Does Net-a-Porter take part in Black Friday?

Usually not one to broadcast sale events far and wide, perhaps for fear of a digital stampede, Net-a-Porter tends to keep quiet on what its offers will be ahead of time, and indeed, whether or not it will be taking part at all.

But now the sale is live, we can confirm that Net-a-Porter is definitely taking part in Black Friday for 2021, with 30 per cent off hundreds of designer lines using the code “BLACKFRIDAY” at the checkout.

Highlights include Anine Bing’s Oakley oversized checked brushed flannel jacket (was £360, now £252, Net-a-porter.com ) and Manolo Blahnik Susa 50 leather sandals (was £565, now £395.50, Net-a-porter.com ). Some beauty products are also included, like the Aman chakra 01 vetiver scented candle (was £67, now £46.90, Net-a-porter.com ).

Does Net-a-Porter take part in Cyber Monday?

Net-a-Porter has confirmed that its discounts will run until 29 November, making it an official participant in Cyber Monday too.

How much is Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday discount?

This year’s 30 per cent discount follows in the steps of 2019’s, savings of up to 30 per cent, which were offered across a curated “seasonal edit” of knitwear, footwear, beauty and more.

Last year, though, the sale was even better with discounts of up to 50 per cent across the site, including deals on mega-brands such as Jimmy Choo, Victoria Beckham, Max Mara and Rejina Pyo.

What was in Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday sale last year?

It would be impossible for us to round-up all the best bargains from last year, but we have listed some of our favourites below.

The Jimmy Choo Bertie 85 crystal-embellished suede pumps were reduced by a whole 50 per cent, and although this exact pair is no longer available, an equally as stunning shoe is still on the site (£675, Net-a-porter.com ).

Joining Jimmy Choo in having its price cut in half was the Rixo Dani open-back ruffled floral-print silk midi dress which fell from £335 to £167.50. This is also no longer available on the site, but there is a similar option to keep tabs on (£265, Net-a-porter.com ).

Over on the beauty side of the sale there were even more bargains to be had, with the coveted La Mer “creme de La Mer” face cream falling from £230 to £195.50 (£230, Net-a-porter.com ), and Charlotte Tilbury’s luxury colour-coded eye shadow palette in the “walk of shame” colourway being reduced from £40 to £34 (£40, Net-a-porter.com ).

How much is Net-a-Porter’s delivery on Black Friday?

Delivery remains unchanged for Black Friday: standard delivery is £5 and will see your order take 3-6 business days to arrive. If you’d rather wait in to accept your parcel, nominated day delivery costs £8 with the option to choose any day between 48 hours post order and seven days. Orders over £200 are delivered free of charge.

If you order before 3pm you can secure next day delivery for £8. And for some lucky London postcodes, if the order is placed before 10am you can expect same-day delivery for £12, or evening delivery if placed before 2pm with a two-hour delivery window.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and beauty try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 16 Best Ulta Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Click here to read the full article. Ulta Beauty is already a top destination for makeup, skin care, and hair care products, but loyal fans of the retailer know that its Cyber Monday sale is one shopping event you don’t want to miss. Known for treating shoppers to a plethora of deals and savings across its extensive selection of product categories and brand offerings, Ulta makes holiday shopping an incredibly easy task for everyone on your list with its amazing hair gift sets, makeup gift sets, perfume gift sets, and spa gifts, regardless of how beauty-savvy you are. And if you’re...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Skincare, Makeup Brands and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just for scoring deep discounts on tech upgrades and wardrobe updates — beauty lovers can also stock up on winter skincare staples and cosmetics ahead of the chilly season and holiday event circuit. Prestige beauty retailers including Bluemercury, Dermstore, Soko Glam, Space NK, Sephora, Ulta and Violet Grey are all offering major markdowns on labels loved by Hollywood (Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader and Tata Harper, to name a few) and brands founded by stars and insiders (think Rihanna’s Fenty, facialist Joanna Vargas and Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, among others). And luxury department stores...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Cyber Monday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Fitness Gear and More (Updating)

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season continues with Cyber Monday. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are slashing prices even deeper on popular gifting categories such as tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and more, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Most brick-and-mortar retail chains are also offering same- or next-day in-store or curbside pickup for Black Friday and Cyber Monday online orders, and many are also extending their return policies to accommodate shoppers’ busy holiday schedules. Big-box store chains such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart also have same-day delivery through services such as Shipt...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
The Independent

13 of the most popular beauty products of 2021 to shop now

Calling all beauty obsessives! Whether you’re in need of winter-proofing your skincare routine or looking to add some make-up magic into your kit, all the must-have beauty products can be found on the online beauty shelves at LOOKFANTASTIC. With over 22,000 beauty products from leading skincare, haircare, make-up and fragrance...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Paco Rabanne Opens Paris Flagship + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 30, 2021: Paco Rabanne has opened the doors to its new global flagship store in Paris at 39 Avenue Montaigne. According to the brand, the new 153-square-meter store aims to combine the sleek layout of a contemporary retail space with the tactile materiality of a residence. The flagship occupies the ground level of one of the two Paco Rabanne Paris offices – a strategic location at a prestigious corner that has been historically associated with high fashion....
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Black Friday Deals#Uk#Ganni Balenciaga#Indybest#John Lewis Partners#Cult Beauty
YourCentralValley.com

Best Dior gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Dior gift sets are best? The best Dior gift set doesn’t need to cost a lot more than the single Dior product that made you consider a gift set in the first place. You just need to know what to look for as you shop. […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YourCentralValley.com

Best loafers to get this fall

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which loafers are best this fall? Goodbye summer; hello fall. The season of lots of layers, chunky knits, classic denim, and sweater dresses is upon us. Tie your favorite chilly day pieces together with a pair of loafers that emulate your style.  Apart from their effortless […]
APPAREL
The Independent

Winds of change blow for shopping festival

In past years, the Singles Day shopping festival on 11 November has been a celebration of consumerism in China, with eye-catching discounts, star-studded sales promotions and impressive revenue figures championing the power of spending. This year things were different. Instead of astonishing sales figures, the main considerations for the gala,...
RETAIL
WWD

57 Incredible Designer Gifts for Women to Receive Season

Click here to read the full article. The holidays are approaching, and with it, a wish to give the women in your life — mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, best friend, wife and more — a gift she’ll cherish forever. From Kim Kardashian West’s sell-out Skims apparel and a classic Chanel, Prada or Givenchy handbag to keepsake jewelry and fun fashion attire, WWD features 57 of the best designer for every stylish woman. Bottega Veneta The Quilt Lace-Up Leather Roller Skates Skate your way into being the best holiday gift giver this holiday season with Bottega Veneta’s ’70s-style, supple leather roller skates.More...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy