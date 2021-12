Lower Moreland is pleased to announce that Mr. Mike Guido has been appointed head baseball coach for the 2021-22 season. Mike Guido is currently an emotional support teacher at Lower Moreland High School and has been in that role for the past seven years. Mike holds a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Holy Family University. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Mike has been the varsity golf coach at Lower Moreland for the past three years. Mike has baseball coaching experience at Notre Dame Catholic High School in Lawrenceville, NJ, and has been a baseball umpire since 2010 for high school, college and American Legion levels.

