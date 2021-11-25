ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Expertly Blends ’70s Style with Today’s Music

By India Bown
dailyutahchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B/soul artists Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak blend their smooth voices, amazing range and catchy songwriting in their new album “An Evening with Silk Sonic.” As Silk Sonic, the epic duo take a page from classic R&B, adding to their sounds from existing discography. Styles and Influences. Composed of...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

Anderson .Paak To Score 1st Week Sales Milestone With 'Silk Sonic' Album

Anderson .Paak joined forces with Bruno Mars to form the R&B soul group Silk Sonic and it’s turning out to be a lucrative move for the Oxnard, California-born rapper. The duo unleashed their debut collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic on November 12, and the first-week sales numbers are looking mighty fine to Anderson.
OXNARD, CA
thesource.com

Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” Secures Four Grammy Nominations

Silk Sonic’s impressive year continues as they have been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open,” the debut hit and 2021 summertime anthem from their critically-acclaimed album An Evening With Silk Sonic, earns nominations in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories.
MUSIC
murrysville.com

Style-City Music Presents

Style-City Music Presents - The Best Of The Music Industry Underground "Be sure to tune in to Style-City Music Presents – for nonstop music videos. Cause we’re bringing you some of the best music videos from all over the world. You’ll enjoy A unique blend of Pop, Rock, R&b and other musical styles. with an occasional guest appearance from up and coming recording artists. Be sure to tune in to this channel - Because Style-City Music presents -some of the best from the music industry underground."
MURRYSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Bruno Mars
Daily Mississippian

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak drop “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

Peter Hernadez and Bryan Paak Anderson, professionally known as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, finally dropped their highly anticipated collaboration project, “An Evening With Silk Sonic” last Friday. The nine track album is packed with the duo’s lyrical genius and marvelous voices, paired with vibrant drum beats that put the fun and joy of Motown into 21st century pop music.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Silk Sonic to open the American Music Awards

Silk Sonic has the honor of opening this Sunday’s American Music Awards. The dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will kick off the show, where they’re nominated for Favorite Music Video and Favorite R&B Song for their number-one hit “Leave the Door Open,” as well as Favorite Pop Duo or Group.
MUSIC
1043theparty.com

Silk Sonic Hosting Their Own Radio Series On Apple Music

Silk Sonic is hosting their own show on Apple Music. The radio series takes on the name of their new album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The format ranges from R&B, hip-hop, funk, disco, to everything in between. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be playing music from some of their favorite artists such as The Jackson 5, Con Funk Shun, and The Isley Brothers. The show also features surprise guests.
MUSIC
SFGate

Silk Sonic Kick Off 2021 AMAs With Velvety ‘Smokin Out the Window’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with an ultra-smooth performance of Silk Sonic single “Smokin Out the Window.”. The duo, decked out in velvet-y red suits, traded vocals in front of their massive live band, including backing vocalists, a trumpet player, and saxophonist. Like the song itself, everything about the spot evoked the 1970s: the retro dance moves, the glowing stage lights, the big sunglasses, the hints of chest hair.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Sonic#Art#Songwriting#24k Magic
Stereogum

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Silk Sonic’s “Blast Off”

Anyone who has heard the music of Silk Sonic, the R&B superduo comprising Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, will immediately recognize that it’s heavily steeped in early-’70s soul aesthetics. From just the first two singles, “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate,” there’s no doubt that the Silk Sonic project is part homage, part parody — and clearly self-aware. But if you can get beyond the devilishly smooth retro façade and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, you’ll find that the tunes contain truly challenging and inventive musical constructs. While Mars and .Paak are plainly channeling the refined harmonic language of Stevie Wonder and Holland-Dozier-Holland, it would be foolish to dismiss this effort as a mere nostalgic indulgence. Silk Sonic may be superficially steeped in the 70s, but they’re also forging new paths compositionally.
MUSIC
Variety

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up. But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Campus Times

Silk Sonic’s timeless sound outlives critics’ questions of its authenticity

Named and cosigned by funk legend Bootsy Collins, Silk Sonic was the band, and its entire being was just as the name suggested: an homage to the era of ’70s funk and soul. In late February, pop star Bruno Mars and R&B artist Anderson .Paak caught the world’s full attention with the announcement of their upcoming collaborative album, followed shortly after by the project’s lead single, “Leave the Door Open.” Lyrically witty with vocals that can melt the brain, the song was met with high praise, making the upcoming album one of 2021’s most highly anticipated projects, along with the likes of Kanye’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.”
MUSIC
Crimson White Online

Culture Pick: ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ takes us back in time

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have come together to create an effortlessly unique sound with their new R&B duo, Silk Sonic. The duo’s debut album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” was released on Nov. 12, and, true to the duo’s name, features nine vintage R&B tracks that bring sonic beats together with silken, organic vocals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RNB Cincy 100.3

Silk Sonic: Album Reaches No. 2 On Bill Board 200

Congrats to Silk Sonic on making it to No. 2 on the Billboard 22 charts. This is a big accomplishment for a new group. via: Rap-Up The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak enters at No. 2 on the albums chart with their collaborative debut, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The 9-track project opens with […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Watch Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, & Coldplay & BTS Play The American Music Awards

Last night, the American Music Awards, the annual show that doesn’t even pretend to aim for prestige, went down in Los Angeles. Last year, the AMAs were a pandemic show, and so everything went down virtually. The big showstopper performance was the Weeknd, with Kenny G and a whole bunch of pyrotechnics, on a Los Angeles bridge. Last night, though, the stars got to sing their songs on stages, in front of human beings.
MUSIC
Billboard

Silk Sonic’s ‘Evening’ Debuts at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Silk Sonic arrives at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as the duo’s first album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, starts in the top slot. The nine-song project from the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak leads the list dated Nov. 27 through 104,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Nov. 18, according to MRC Data.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy