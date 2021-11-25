ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Everything Starts from Within

By Sister Chirya
owegopennysaver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When an egg is broken by outside force, life ends. But if the egg is broken by an inside force, life begins. Great things always begin from Within!”. At this time, God is getting His work done through those who remember Him. He’s teaching us to do what we have to...

www.owegopennysaver.com

Comments / 10

Related
owegopennysaver.com

Concentrate On Personal Change

Personal change has many hidden benefits. When I do not get upset thinking about how others must change and instead concentrate on my own change, good things start to happen. First, I feel better about myself; second, I start to have positive feelings towards others and begin to understand them; and third, others start having a more positive attitude towards me.
MEDITATION
KIMA TV

Everything from traveling with unvaccinated kids to uninviting a guest and handling grief

WASHINGTON (SBG) — During a special Holiday Travel Week on The Coronavirus Alert Desk with Lindsey Mastis, guests talked about everything from traveling with kids to focusing on how to politely disinvite someone from a holiday gathering. Experts also talked about how to get through the holidays while experiencing grief and setting up a holiday bubble. Mastis also talked with Dr. Fauci about his plans and predictions for the upcoming holidays and the new year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Marin Independent Journal

Everything was not good to go for in-person learning far from home

I never once considered that being together with people again might be hard. Not the regular hard, like dealing with immediate family at home, where I am currently sandwiched between kvetching at my almost-adult child, and navigating the eldercare of a parent with my husband. I am talking about a new personal hard of being around people again in a new place.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Times-News

Mom aught me how to live, and how to die: Fox

When Mom was born on a bitter winter’s day in 1935, the doctor gave her no chance to live. She was two and a half months premature and weighed barely 5 pounds, but her mother waved him off. “Oh, yes she will,” she told the inebriated physician who had come to the house from a Christmas party. Nana wrapped Mom tight in swaddling clothes and laid her in a basket. Borrowing from the iron will of her mother, and leaning into the grace of a merciful God, Tommye Blakley lived. ...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Digestive Systems
Food52

How to Banish Cranberry Stains From... Everything

Cranberry sauce is a mainstay at many Thanksgiving dinners, which means that cranberry sauce stains are as well. While not pretty, stains are a sign of a fun evening and a plentiful meal—replete with red wine, rich gravy, buttery treats, and delicious chocolate. Another sign of a well-enjoyed gathering? Snug waistbands, groggy heads, and achy limbs (that is, if you were standing in the kitchen all day; if you were watching football from the couch, glass in hand, this ain't you).
LIFESTYLE
wfdd.org

Call to Mind Live: Dispatches from Within — Youth Speak Out

The youth mental health crisis is on everyone’s mind; as families, care providers, and educators ask what they can do, who better to hear from than the students experiencing these struggles? WFDD's Radio 101 is partnering with Call to Mind and the Well Beings Tour to bring you Call to Mind Live: Dispatches from Within — Youth Speak Out. Join a live student-led program covering the mental health issues teens face today, and hear about them straight from the source. Student journalists share their reporting on topics like eating disorders and substance use, and engage with mental health experts on how these stories reflect the larger issues young people face today. RSVP to join this free virtual event on December 10th at 3:00 p.m. ET.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Quit Over-Snacking for a Healthier Lifestyle

When the pandemic hit last year and the sudden changes in the kind of life we started living, most people’s mental health was affected. Like everybody else, I was affected too. However, I found my solace in snacks. Tired? I snacked. Happy? I snacked. Sad? I snacked. Bored? I snacked. Have to deal with something? First snack. Snacking helped me cope with the loss, the helplessness, and to some extent, even the guilt. If anything, I became a habitual snacker.
southernminn.com

From mud pies to oatmeal within an eyeblink

It must have been the oatmeal that kept him going. A friend died recently. He was 101. He’d had a good run. I stayed at his place when I was a young fellow working around the Twin Cities. He and his wife were the kindest of our species. Breakfast was the same each morning. We’d sit at the kitchen table, surrounded by windows so we could watch the birds eat breakfast as we each devoured a 5-gallon tub of oatmeal with brown sugar. There were no supply chain problems with oatmeal. Chopped walnuts were an option. It was a yummy concoction that filled me for several days.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brightside.me

What Happens If You Stop Eating Sugar Altogether

Sugar is often the first thing we want to banish from our diet when we start eating healthy. But there are actually good sugars, such as sugarcane or those found in fruits and vegetables that can benefit your health and your looks. When consumed in moderation, good sugars can satisfy your sweet tooth, calm your nerves, and may even keep you from gaining weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
nctv17.com

Diabetes and Holiday Eating

Why is it important to watch what you eat with diabetes?. If you have diabetes, what you eat can greatly impact your overall health and how you feel. Fortunately, managing your nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be done by making simple, sustainable changes to your diet. Moderation...
NUTRITION
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
The Independent

Bride-to-be says she’s considering putting unvaccinated wedding guests on one ‘anti-vax’ table

A bride based in Sydney has said she’s considering seating all of her unvaccinated guests together on a single “anti-vax” table.Speaking on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5, the woman, named Heidi, explained that her wedding takes place in March 2022.“I’m thinking do I have a special ‘anti-vax table’ so all the other guests are a little bit more at ease with having people that aren’t vaccinated there - or do I not worry about it?” Heidi asked the two radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.Sandilands replied by reassuring Heidi that vaccinated guests were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Never Do After 50, According to Doctors

Aging is inevitable and yet it's hard to admit it's happening. Inside, you feel like you're 24 years old still—wanting to make the most of life, maybe even more so now that you know there are more years behind you than ahead of you. And yet—no one told your body. It's not the same as it used to be. And acknowledging this can save your life. You just need to change a few habits. "Asking how you're going to achieve a dietary, fitness, material, or spiritual goal is unlikely to yield the result you seek," advises Strauss Zelnick, author of Becoming Ageless. "Instead, start by asking yourself a far more important question. It's one I asked myself years ago: 'What do I want?' That answer will drive every decision you make. It will also make the 'how' easier to pinpoint and, eventually, accomplish." Read on to learn about habits you should never do after age 50—Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Health

What Is Narcissistic Abuse Syndrome? This Manipulative Relationship Dynamic Can Damage Your Mental Health

Abusive relationships and personality disorders don't always go hand-in-hand. But if your partner is a narcissist, life can be particularly difficult. Living with a narcissistic partner can lead to a phenomenon called narcissistic abuse syndrome (also known as narcissistic victim syndrome), in which a person's self-confidence and mental health are adversely affected.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

A study from Harvard indicates that "higher intakes of fruit and vegetables were associated with lower mortality"—so have your 5 a day to live longer. But how can you look younger doing so? Rather than chase the Fountain of Youth, simply avoid the Pitfalls of Aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
EatThis

Coffee Habits That Are Aging You Faster, Says Dietitian

If you need a cup of coffee to get your day started, you're not alone—in fact, you're in the majority. According to a study by the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink some form of coffee every day. And while that coffee isn't necessarily unhealthy, but there are a few bad habits that can contribute to aging you faster if you drink coffee in certain ways.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy