MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ultimate extravaganza for international art galleries, high-roller collectors, artists, and art lovers returns to South Florida. The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is the first in-person event since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Open to the public, Thursday, December 2, the Miami Beach Convention Center will host the event where art lovers from near and far will be able to experience art from 253 galleries, 43 of which will be participating for the first time, representing 36 countries. So, what can attendants expect at the show? Galleries: The main section of the event. This year, over 100 of...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO