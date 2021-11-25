ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hear Full ‘Rogers: the Musical’ Song from ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere

By Emily Zemler
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has released the full audio for “Save the City,” the musical number featured in the first episode of new Disney Plus series Hawkeye. In the episode, Jeremy Renner’s titular character brings his kids to see Broadway show Rodgers: the Musical, which features all of the Avengers singing and dancing...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
Revolver

Hear Boris' Haunting New Song "Drowning by Numbers"

Revolver has teamed with Boris on an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album W on "sea blue with black blob" wax. Only 300 copies were made — get yours now!. Long-running Japanese heavy-rock crew Boris have just announced their new full-length, W, will arrive on January 21st via new label Sacred Bones Records. The news arrived with the premiere of the album's haunting debut single "Drowning By Numbers."
MUSIC
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Paint The Streets" by Fir Cone Children

Every year, Fir Cone Children reliably release an album. The Berlin-located dream punk project by frontman Alexander Donat was founded in 2015 and will unleash album number seven, It Chooses You, next week. On the LP Donat leaves the indie rock sound of last year’s Waterslide album behind and now...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Adam Pascal
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Shayna Steele
Person
Marc Shaiman
ComicBook

Hawkeye Head Writer Jonathan Igla Reveals Inspiration for Rogers: The Musical

One of the many details that was nearly front and center from the trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye was a major surprise in the form of the MCU's first musical, an in-universe Broadway show based on Captain America called Rogers: The Musical. Seemingly a parody of Hamilton and other musical hits, shots of ads for the show are seen in the street on Hawkeye while some bits of a performance can also be seen in the trailer. Speaking in a new interview, series head writer Jonathan Igla revealed how the idea came about and considering what it's a parody of the answer probably will not surprise you, especially if you've been in New York the past six years.
MOVIES
Daily Tar Heel

Office DJ: Dark horse songs from musical geniuses

On the topic of music, I often get asked the popular question: “Who’s your favorite artist?”. “Oh yeah, I love Lupe!” the person I’m speaking with says. "I really like his album 'Lasers!' 'The Show Goes On' is so good.”. At that moment, I internally let out a sigh of...
MUSIC
kingsriverlife.com

Elf: The Musical On Stage at Roger Rocka’s

Once upon a time…an orphaned baby crawled into Santa’s sack and was carried to the North Pole, where he grew up thinking he was an elf…Oh, you’ve heard this one? A Will Ferrell movie called Elf, you say? (A movie everyone seems to have seen—except me.) Well, in 2010, a musical version opened on Broadway, and it usually plays at Christmastime. Elf: The Musical is now onstage in a Good Company Players production at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater through January 9, and that’s a good thing. You should be glad.
THEATER & DANCE
Den of Geek

Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical is a Surprisingly Rich Marvel Text

This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye episode 1. Have you heard the good news? Broadway is back! This is the case in the real world, where The Great White Way has finally returned to theatrical action following a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also the case for Marvel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Musicals#Avengers#The Chocolate Factory#Academy Award
manhattandigest.com

‘Diana the Musical’ Far from Flawless, Full of Fun

One would be hard pressed to find a contemporary musical that’s more engaging than Diana The Musical. This is written without a trace of irony. Twenty-four years after her shocking death in a Paris tunnel, she remains a fascinating, beloved, and celebrated figure. Look no further than The Crown, or to the new film Spencer starring Kristin Stewart in the title role. There’s also a wide catalog of documentaries sure to satisfy bonafide Anglophiles.
PERFORMING ARTS
ETOnline.com

'Hawkeye': Inside 'Rogers the Musical' and Why It's Important to Clint Barton's Story (Exclusive)

After much anticipation, Hawkeye finally debuted with the first two episodes of its six-part, limited run on Disney+. In the Christmas-themed Marvel series, which takes place after the blip, Jeremy Renner reprises his role as an aging Clint Barton, who is trying to make up for lost time with his family in a post-Avengers world. And before a chance encounter with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) derails those plans, that includes Barton taking his kids to a Broadway performance of Rogers the Musical in New York City.
MOVIES
EW.com

Hawkeye team on staging Rogers: The Musical and introducing Kate Bishop's story

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Hawkeye. Hawkeye does not begin with its titular superhero. Instead, the opening scene of the latest live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Disney+ begins with a flashback. We see a very familiar sight (the Chitauri invasion of New York City that formed the climax of The Avengers) but from an unfamiliar perspective: That of a young Kate Bishop.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rogers The Musical In Hawkeye May Create Avengers: Endgame Plothole

Some viewers noticed a seeming plot hole in Hawkeye's Rogers The Musical. A lot of fans are loving the Broadway version of The Battle of New York, but questions persist. Clint Barton takes his family to see the show, and even lampshades the inconsistency for the audience. Ant-Man is in the musical number, but he wasn't even around in the 2012 film. (A dynamite job by Nico DeJesus as the graceful version of Scott Lang!) There are some other weird parts as well with the public knowing some details about the final battle with Thanos despite there not being any news cameras around or anything. (However, it would be easy to shrug that off with all the other information floating around about that confrontation. Rogers The Musical isn't even the first piece of media surrounding the Avengers we've seen in this universe.) But, surprisingly, there is a way that Ant-Man's inclusion makes all the sense in the world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Creates Rogers: The Musical Tribute for Captain America Using Hamilton Song

Hawkeye finally premiered on Disney+ today and it features a whole lot of fun for any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the first trailer for the series dropped, folks couldn't get enough of the reveal of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show featured in Hawkeye about the life of Steve Rogers AKA Captain America. Thankfully, fans didn't have to wait to see the music unfold. The first episode of the series features Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) taking his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic, "Save the City." Since Hawkeye only gifted us with one song from Rogers: The Musical, one Marvel fan decided to create a musical treat of their own. @LiamTCrowley on Twitter combined some of Captain America's most iconic scenes to match up with "History Has Its Eyes on You" from Hamilton.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Yes, You Can Hear The Full Captain America Broadway Song From Hawkeye Online

Sure, there may be an infinite number of possibilities within Marvel’s multiverse, but did you ever think there would be an Avengers Broadway musical number? I, for one, did not see it coming in the first episode of Disney’s new Hawkeye series, but I’m absolutely ecstatic it’s here — and yes, you can listen to the full song online. So do yourself a favor and listen to the full “Save the City” song from Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical. Trust me, if you’re a Marvel fan at all, you won’t regret it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the Premiere of Hawkeye

The first two episodes of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and Marvel fans are loving the new series. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the show's release, including some MCU stars. Mark Ruffalo, who has been playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the franchise since The Avengers was released in 2012, often posts online when a new Marvel project is released. The debut of Hawkeye was no exception as Ruffalo shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of him and the show's star, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy