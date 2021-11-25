Hear Full ‘Rogers: the Musical’ Song from ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere

Some viewers noticed a seeming plot hole in Hawkeye's Rogers The Musical. A lot of fans are loving the Broadway version of The Battle of New York, but questions persist. Clint Barton takes his family to see the show, and even lampshades the inconsistency for the audience. Ant-Man is in the musical number, but he wasn't even around in the 2012 film. (A dynamite job by Nico DeJesus as the graceful version of Scott Lang!) There are some other weird parts as well with the public knowing some details about the final battle with Thanos despite there not being any news cameras around or anything. (However, it would be easy to shrug that off with all the other information floating around about that confrontation. Rogers The Musical isn't even the first piece of media surrounding the Avengers we've seen in this universe.) But, surprisingly, there is a way that Ant-Man's inclusion makes all the sense in the world.

