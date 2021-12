It may be time to reconsider the ‘bigger is better’ approach to manufacturing ever more complex silicon chips. Advances in semiconductor technology have given us the sophisticated chips that are the heart of the vast array of high-tech devices we now use to run our lives, from smartphones and flat-panel televisions to games consoles and increasingly intelligent cars. Perhaps more crucially, they have also played a central role in recent advances in healthcare, including sophisticated surgical robots and artificial intelligence (AI) devices that assist medical professionals in the diagnosis of cancer and other conditions.

