MemFeast continuing to feed the homeless, those in need this Thanksgiving

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a place to get a hot meal this Thanksgiving, Mem Feast is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations are as follows:

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (host church) - 70 N. Bellevue Blvd.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church - 480 S. Pkwy. E.

First Baptist Church Broad - 2835 Broad Ave.

Freedom’s Chapel Disciples of Christ - 961 Getwell Rd.

Greater Community Temple COGIC - (East) 5151 Winchester Rd. 12-2pm; (North) 924 N. Dunlap St. 12-2p.m.

Greenwood CME Church - 3311 Kimball Ave.

Martin Memorial Temple CME Church - 65 S. Pkwy. W.

Hospitality Hub - 590 Washington Ave.

©2021 Cox Media Group

