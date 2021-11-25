ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Migrant boats continue to arrive despite Channel deaths

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigrant boats continued to arrive on the English coast, just one day after 27 people died...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Channel#Street Gang#Uk#French
The Independent

‘This is no life’: Migrants in bitterly cold Dunkirk camp ask why England isn’t doing more to help

Migrants living in the bitter cold in a Dunkirk campsite have asked why the UK does not do more to help them, just days after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. Rows of tents have been pitched next to a disused railway track in Grande-Synthe in northern France, as people there told The Independent they dreamed of having a safe life in England.Some had even tried to cross the English Channel several times, but ended up back in France after their attempts failed due to issues with the boat or being stopped by police.Pleas for safe routes to...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel migrants: Johnson under pressure to reduce small boat crossings

Usually tragedies bring people together but the deaths in the Channel seem to have highlighted the differences between the UK and French governments. The prime minister is under pressure from many of his own MPs - who in turn are under pressure from a substantial number of their voters - to do more to stop the small boats coming to our shores.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Channel drownings: what happened and who is to blame?

At least 27 people have drowned in the Channel while trying to cross from France to the UK on Wednesday. An emergency search was sparked at about 2pm on Wednesday when a fishing boat sounded the alarm after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France. A joint search-and-rescue operation by British and French authorities was launched, and eventually called off late on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Channel tragedy: Why are so many migrants crossing in small boats?

Five women and a young child were among 27 people that died attempting to cross the English Channel in a packed inflatable dinghy on Wednesday. The small boat capsized near Calais, marking the worst-ever incident involving migrants in the Channel, which prime minister Boris Johnson said he is "shocked, appalled and deeply saddened" about.
U.K.
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
Marietta Daily Journal

More than 30 migrants drown in English Channel boat tragedy

PARIS — More than 30 migrants died after their boat capsized in the English Channel, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in Calais on Wednesday evening. Thirty-one people died when the vessel sank, including a young girl, Darmanin said. A total of 34 people were thought to have been in the boat. Two have been rescued, he said.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy