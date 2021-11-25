ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview, prediction and odds

By David Nugent
soccertimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrediction and odds for the game: Chelsea (4/7) vs Manchester United (5/1) On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea will look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table, as the Blues welcome Manchester United to Old Trafford. Chelsea. The Blues are in red hot form and last...

www.soccertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are taking on Watford this evening at Vicarage Road as the Blues aim to maintain their spot at the top of the table.All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Reece James an injury doubt as Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea fitness news before Watford fixture

Chelsea’s top scorer Reece James is a doubt heading into the Premier League leaders’ trip to Watford on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knock in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.James has been outstanding this season for the Blues, cementing the right wing-back position with four goals and four assists in the league, but he is one of a number of players who could now miss out as the fixtures come thick and fast.Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that on top of existing injuries to Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, there are minor concerns over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea paused due to medical emergency in crowd

The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was paused after 13 minutes at Vicarage Road when a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the crowd. The referee David Coote called the match to a halt after being alerted to the emergency in the crowd by Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso and matchday stewards.Paramedics rushed to help the person in question while both sets of players returned to the dressing room and waited for definitive news before deciding whether to continue the match. After 20 minutes, the supporter was carried out of the stadium, having been stabilised by the medical staff,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Havertz your star man in Chelsea win

Kai Havertz was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Watford to stay top of the Premier League. The German forward provided a clever lay-off for Mason Mount to hit home the Blues' first of the evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#Juventus 4 0#The Champions League#European#The Premier League#The Red Devils
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fred provides perfect snapshot of Ralf Rangnick’s puzzle at Manchester United

It was powerfully poetic that as Manchester United’s past and present collided at Old Trafford, with a banner of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer colouring the Stretford End being stared at by Ralf Rangnick in the directors’ box, that we are more confused than ever as to what to expect of their future. The new interim manager, freshly bestowed with a work permit and with only a watching brief against Arsenal with Michael Carrick in charge, tuned in as Fred assisted one of the all-time comedic and plain-weird goals in Premier League history by injuring his goalkeeper, before helping craft a very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Villarreal odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 23 Champions League predictions

Manchester United and Villarreal will renew acquaintances on Tuesday after Man Utd prevailed 2-1 when they met in September. It was the first victory for either team in the head-to-head series after their first five matchups resulted in 90-minute draws. Thanks to Manchester United getting that elusive win, it sits atop the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group F standings despite Villarreal having the same number of points and the edge in goal differential. Tuesday's game will be Man U's first under interim manager Michael Carrick following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Stream the match live on Paramount+.
NFL
soccertimes.com

Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Bayer Leverkusen (1/2) vs Celtic (5/1) On Thursday evening, Bayer Leverkusen could seal their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League, as the German outfit welcome in-form Celtic to the BayArena. Bayer Leverkusen. After a slight wobble in form in October, Bayer...
UEFA
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy