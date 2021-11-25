NFL Odds: Why First Half ‘Under’ Solid Bet In Bears-Lions Matchup

The Chicago Bears cannot bring Matt Nagy back in 2022. He has a year left on his contract, but this franchise cannot continue to trust that Nagy is the answer. At least, that is what we are all hoping for at this point. Deep down, most of us know that we cannot fall into a false sense of hope until we know for sure it is going to happen. This team has proven over and over again just how poor they are at making decisions. Would it really shock anyone if Nagy is still around in 2022?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO