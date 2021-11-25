ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Odds: Why First Half ‘Under’ Solid Bet In Bears-Lions Matchup

By Sam Panayotovich
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Betting the NFL on Thanksgiving is one of my favorite pastimes. Getting the opportunity to bet against Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears makes me even happier. But rather than play the Detroit Lions as a three-point home underdog with a hobbled Jared Goff likely getting the start, there’s a much...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ht#Fields
FanSided

Two Chicago Bears head coaching candidates are now no longer an option

The Chicago Bears cannot bring Matt Nagy back in 2022. He has a year left on his contract, but this franchise cannot continue to trust that Nagy is the answer. At least, that is what we are all hoping for at this point. Deep down, most of us know that we cannot fall into a false sense of hope until we know for sure it is going to happen. This team has proven over and over again just how poor they are at making decisions. Would it really shock anyone if Nagy is still around in 2022?
NFL
FanSided

IDL Da’Shawn Hand Could Provide Packers w/ Late Season Boost

With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Week 13 position by position rankings, plus top-150 overall and waiver wire targets

So, if you unplugged from the NFL world Monday, you missed out on a lot of news. A lot of big news. Like, "there goes my Fantasy season" kind of news. The biggest headline is that Christian McCaffrey's season is over after he was placed on IR for the second time. He was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury, and while he was spotted in a walking boot after the game, there was no indication publicly that this was a big enough concern that it might end his season. However, testing Monday indicated that the damage was severe enough to be a season ender.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (11/21/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (11/21/21) In week 11 from the home of Motown, the Detroit Lions travel to the birthplace of rock n’ roll, Cleveland, Ohio to play the Browns. Detroit is coming off a 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh in week 10, putting their record at 0-8-1. The Lions Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as Detroit’s head coach, but the good news is he won’t be the first coach to go 0-17 in a season. The Browns enter week 11 after being destroyed by the Patriots 45-7, in week 10. The loss was extremely disappointing as the Browns had 253 yards of total offense and gave up 283 yards on the ground to the Patriots. This is a talented yet inconsistent team finding themselves in last place in the AFC North with a 5-5 record.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 key developments coming out of the Chicago Bears mini-bye weekend as they wait for Justin Fields to heal — including Darnell Mooney’s focus, Kindle Vildor’s benching and Roquan Smith’s injury

After a mini-bye weekend, the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review film from their 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions and hold a short practice. As he recovers from broken ribs, rookie quarterback Justin Fields worked to the side with other injured players during the portion of practice open to the media, and coach Matt Nagy said Bears medical staff still is working through ...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Browns, point spread, more

Browns -11 (Browns favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Lions cover) Moneyline: Browns -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Lions +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined. The Lions are...
NFL
NESN

Bears Vs. Lions Betting Preview: Odds, Trends, Props, Pick For Thanksgiving Game

There’s no delicate way to put this: The selection of NFL games on Thanksgiving this season is, well, underwhelming — but isn’t that’s what betting is for?. There is no worse contest on the three-game slate than the opener, pitting the Chicago Bears against the Lions, as the tradition of lowly Detroit hosting a Turkey Day game remains one of the worst in sports. This one is made even worse by the fact we’ll likely be seeing a matchup of two backup quarterbacks, as rookie Justin Fields — perhaps the saving grace from a storyline standpoint — will be questionable with a rib injury suffered Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Things to know ahead of Bears-Lions Week 12 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-7) will face the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) on Thanksgiving, where Chicago’s looking to snap a five-game losing streak as Matt Nagy’s hot seat burns. While the Lions have yet to win a game this season, they’ve been competitive in a lot of their games, and they will certainly give the Bears their best effort, especially at home on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Chicago needs a win in the worst way possible.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Wednesday open thread: Which Bears quarterback is the worse matchup for the Lions?

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they would be starting reserve quarterback Andy Dalton for Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Detroit Lions. That’s not doing any favors to the audience primed to watch either Tim Boyle, also backup quarterback, or Jared Goff, who should be a backup quarterback. Is it doing any favors to the Lions' defense?
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears at Lions how to watch: TV, streaming, odds, pick for Thanksgiving game as Detroit seeks its first win

The Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving is one of the longstanding traditions in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Lions in recent years, another tradition is the team having one of the worst records in the league. Detroit enters Thanksgiving winless in 10 games, entering the Turkey Day matchup with an 0-9-1 record and possibly starting backup quarterback Tim Boyle, though it's also possible Jared Goff will be healthy enough to start.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy