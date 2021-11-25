NFL Odds: Why First Half ‘Under’ Solid Bet In Bears-Lions Matchup

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (11/21/21) In week 11 from the home of Motown, the Detroit Lions travel to the birthplace of rock n’ roll, Cleveland, Ohio to play the Browns. Detroit is coming off a 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh in week 10, putting their record at 0-8-1. The Lions Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as Detroit’s head coach, but the good news is he won’t be the first coach to go 0-17 in a season. The Browns enter week 11 after being destroyed by the Patriots 45-7, in week 10. The loss was extremely disappointing as the Browns had 253 yards of total offense and gave up 283 yards on the ground to the Patriots. This is a talented yet inconsistent team finding themselves in last place in the AFC North with a 5-5 record.
