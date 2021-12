Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. New Zealand has unveiled plans to reopen its borders and allow foreigners to enter next year. Fully vaccinated visitors can enter from 30 April, but will have to self-isolate for seven days. More New Zealanders will be allowed to travel home from early next year as well, under similar rules. The move eases strict curbs that have locked out many citizens and tourists since the start of the pandemic. New Zealand is moving away from its ultra-strict "Zero Covid" strategy introduced in 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO