For orthodox Catholics, the article headline, "Biden: Pope approves of him taking communion,” from Oct. 30 could be an episode of Rod Serling's “The Twilight Zone.” Biden is seen with rosary beads after attending Sunday Masses, but he is not an orthodox Catholic because he advocates for abortion and advances policies to further abortion. Plus, shame on Pope Francis for not telling Biden to excuse himself from receiving communion because of Biden's political pro-abortion stance.

