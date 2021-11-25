ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NYC ready to light up Rockefeller Christmas tree, which comes from Maryland for 1st time

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVul0_0d6dMbrR00

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- New York City is putting the finishing touches on the evocative Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Manhattan for the traditional lighting ceremony next week -- and for the first time in decades, it comes from somewhere outside the tri-state area.

Instead, the tree -- a 79-foot tall, 46-foot wide, 12-ton Norway Spruce -- comes from Maryland for the first time ever. The scaffolding came down on Wednesday.

The tree will be the centerpiece for the famous Christmastime tradition when it's lit on Dec. 1.

The last time a Rockefeller tree came from a state other than New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Pennsylvania was 1998, when the tree was grown in Ohio. A tree from Maine was used in 1977.

The tree was cut down on Nov. 11 and delivered to Manhattan about a week later. Next week, it will be adorned with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on 5 miles of wire and topped with a 900-lb Swarovski star, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The star features 70 spikes and 3 million crystals.

Devon and Julie Price of Elkton, Md., provided the tree but were initially hesitant to part with it when Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze came knocking this year.

"Honestly, we said, 'No way, you can't have it," Devon Price told WNBC-TV.

Eventually, Pauze was able to persuade the couple that the tree would be shared with the entire world, something that Devon Price ultimately concluded is "quite the honor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aku2R_0d6dMbrR00

"We were very surprised but we are happy to be able to share it with everyone," Julie Price added. "It's a special tree and it will be beautiful at Rockefeller Center and I hope everybody enjoys it."

Some local New York farmers were upset by the decision to go elsewhere for the iconic tree.

"Being a New York state tree farmer, we are firm believers of New York grown," F.J. Spinelli, who owns Airfield Farms in Newburgh with his wife, Kat, told the Albany Times Union.

"We are in New York, let's support New York. It's kind of disappointing hearing it's coming from Maryland."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Firefighter rescues dog that fell into frigid Washington river

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington firefighter waded through the frigid waters of a river to rescue a dog that fell into the water and became stranded on the other side. The North Mason County Fire Authority said in a Facebook post that Mickey Cotter, a firefighter and paramedic, "put his rescue swimmer skills to the test" Tuesday when a dog named Willie fell into the Tahuya River and was carried to the other side by the current.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2021 with 29 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include French painter Georges-Pierre Seurat...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Maine, NY
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Elkton, MD
State
Ohio State
City
Newburgh, NY
State
Maine State
City
Maryland, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
UPI News

On This Day: Ghost Ship warehouse fire kills 36

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1804, Napoleon crowned himself emperor of France. In 1823, during his annual address to the U.S. Congress, President James Monroe proclaimed a new U.S. foreign policy initiative that became known as the "Monroe Doctrine." In 1859, abolitionist John Brown was...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy