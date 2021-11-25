Authorities identified 19-year-old Abigail Zapata who died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 183 (Gonzales, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 19-year-old Abigail Zapata, of Del Valle, as the woman who lost her life following a crash one mile north of Gonzales on U.S. Highway 183 Monday afternoon.

The preliminary reports showed that Abigail Zapata, 19, was driving a 2000 Mercedes southbound on U.S. 183 at 5:49 p.m. Nov. 22.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Authorities identified 19-year-old Abigail Zapata who died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 183

November 25, 2021