ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Authorities identified 19-year-old Abigail Zapata who died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 183 (Gonzales, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvoDP_0d6dMTkV00
Authorities identified 19-year-old Abigail Zapata who died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 183 (Gonzales, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 19-year-old Abigail Zapata, of Del Valle, as the woman who lost her life following a crash one mile north of Gonzales on U.S. Highway 183 Monday afternoon.

The preliminary reports showed that Abigail Zapata, 19, was driving a 2000 Mercedes southbound on U.S. 183 at 5:49 p.m. Nov. 22.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Authorities identified 19-year-old Abigail Zapata who died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 183

November 25, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

27-year-old woman dead, 19-year-old injured following two-vehicle crash

A woman from Rock Falls died, and a man from Lyndon, Ill., was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. Whiteside County Deputies were called to the crash around 9:12 a.m. at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Emerson Road, rural Sterling. During an investigation, deputies determined an eastbound Volkswagen...
ROCK FALLS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

A 16-year-old boy dead after a two-vehicle accident near Boulder Highway (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday night, a 16-year-old boy lost his life following a traffic collision near Boulder Highway. Officers actively responded to the area of Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue at about 10:07 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash, involving an RTC bus and a two-wheel scooter. The preliminary investigation showed that a bus was heading south on Boulder Highway in the bus lane when it crashed into the scooter, south of Indios.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

A 53-year-old man dead after a single-vehicle accident in Laughlin (Laughlin, NV)

On late Thursday night, a 53-year-old man, from Circleville, Ohio, lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Laughlin. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on S. Casino Drive and Thomas Edison Drive. The preliminary investigation showed that a Chevrolet convertible was heading south on S. Casino Drive when it ran a red light at Thomas Edison Drive. After that, the car went onto a raised center median and hit a large landscape boulder, causing it to rotate and flip over.
LAUGHLIN, NV
Nationwide Report

11-year-old injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old suffered injuries after getting struck by a car in Reno. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of Stead Boulevard and Mt. Anderson Street shortly after 4 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when they got hit.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy