Public Health

France opts for 3rd shots, not lockdown, to fight new wave

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
PARIS (AP) — France launched a plan Thursday to give COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, as it opted against a further lockdown or curfew to help combat a worrying uptick in infections in the country.

Coronavirus infections have jumped in France over the last few days, with daily new cases rising above the 30,000 mark, and virus-related hospitalizations and deaths are again rising.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran laid out the plans during a press conference in which he announced a reduction in the time gap between second and third shots from six to five months. He said France already has enough vaccines to launch the nationwide booster campaign.

Veran also laid out a swathe of measures seen as tightening the use of masks in public areas and said that the country’s COVID pass, which is required in many indoor places across the country, will become invalid if a person has not received a booster shot within seven months of a second dose.

He said that there are ten times more unvaccinated people currently hospitalized because of the virus than vaccinated ones, adding that without the vaccine the country would already be in a lockdown situation.

More than 89% of French adults are vaccinated, but the most vulnerable had a vaccine early in the year and so immunity is believed to be waning. Also children under 12 have not had access to vaccines yet in France though that could change after the European Medicines Agency on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11-year-olds.

In a sign of resurgent concerns about France’s virus situation, Morocco is suspending all flights to and from France starting Friday, until further notice.

A government committee overseeing travel amid the pandemic made the decision Thursday “to protect Morocco’s achievements in managing the pandemic,” according to the state news agency MAP. The two countries have close economic and cultural ties.

arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
atlantanews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
SFGate

Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

VIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems. The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Austria enters nationwide lockdown to fight soaring cases

VIENNA — (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. The lockdown in the Alpine nation comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and some hospitals have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity. The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could extend to 20, officials said. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.
lonelyplanet.com

Austria to impose full lockdown as Europe deals with new wave of COVID-19

Austria has escalated its COVID-19 response by imposing a full nationwide lockdown just days after initiating one for unvaccinated people. The lockdown is expected to last until December 13, right before the winter hotspot's ski season begins. Austria's measures follow partial lockdowns in the Netherlands, and a tightening of health pass rules in France, Germany, and Norway in recent days.
MedicalXpress

France says 5th COVID wave hitting at 'lightning' speed

Fifth-wave coronavirus infections in France are rising at an alarming rate, the government reported Sunday, with new daily COVID cases close to doubling over the past week. The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,153 on Saturday, up from 9,458 a week earlier, according to the health authorities, an increase of 81 percent.
Reuters

France plans new COVID measures but wants to avoid new lockdown

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France will announce new COVID-19 containment measures on Thursday as infection rates surge nationwide, but does not plan a new lockdown like some other European Union countries. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government wants to avoid major curbs on public life,...
itresearchbrief.com

France battles fresh COVID-19 wave with 30,000 new cases in 24 hours

France has recorded over 30,000 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, marking the first time the case count has reached this level since August, as stated by the country’s Health Minister Olivier Veran. Notably, France recorded around 5,266 new cases on Monday, 22nd November. This is a whopping...
Reuters

French fishermen block boat at St Malo as Brexit protests begin

ST MALO, France, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French fishermen blocked off the ‘Normandy Trader’ boat the country’s port of St Malo on Friday, said a Reuters correspondent on the scene, as they started a day of protests to mark their anger over the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences. The French...
The Independent

Greece to make Covid vaccines mandatory for over-60s

Greece is to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over, in a drastic move to stem a new surge in coronavirus cases.The measure will come into force each month from 16 January. Anyone in that age group who is not vaccinated faces a 100 euro (£85) fine. Greece becomes the second European country, after Austria, to make jabs mandatory. Around two thirds of Greece’s population of about 11 million is fully vaccinated. "We are focusing our efforts on protection of our fellow citizens and for this reason their vaccination will be mandatory from now on," Greek Prime...
The Independent

South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 5,000 for first time

South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs.With the spread threatening to overwhelm hospital capacities, health experts have called for officials to reimpose stricter social distancing rules that were eased last month to soften the pandemic’s impact on the economy.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said most of the new 5,123 cases reported Wednesday came from the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan region, where officials earlier said more than 80% of intensive care units...
The Independent

Switzerland: no quarantine for ski travellers making short connections

Following Switzerland’s announcement that all British travellers will have to quarantine for 10 days after arrival in the country, it has clarified that anyone transiting onward to another country in less than 24 hours, with no stopover, can avoid isolation.The decision is a relief for the many ski holidaymakers who had planned to fly into a Swiss airport such as Geneva, and travel onward to a ski resort in neighbouring France or Italy.Switzerland had made the quarantine announcement on Saturday, but by Monday it was unclear whether connecting travellers would also face a 10 day self-isolation period on arrival.The clarification...
The Independent

Live updates: Portugal orders measures to fight virus surge

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is entering a so-called state of calamity -- the second this year -- to curve an upward trend in coronavirus infections despite having one of the strongest vaccination records in Europe The state of calamity is one step below the country’s top level of alert.The country is tightening passenger control in airports, seaports and land borders, requiring negative coronavirus tests for most incoming visitors as part of the new set of rules that kick in Wednesday.Face masks are again required in enclosed spaces and coronavirus vaccination or COVID-19 recovery tests are required to enter restaurants,...
The Independent

Portugal tightens restrictions despite virus vaccine success

Portugal tightened passenger entry requirements and mandated masks indoors to curb an upward trend in coronavirus infections as the country with one of the strongest vaccination records in Europe entered a “state of calamity” Wednesday. The crisis declaration, Portugal's second this year, is one step below a state of emergency and gives the government the legal authority to impose stricter measures without parliamentary approval. Masks now are required in enclosed public spaces, and individuals must show proof of vaccination, having recovered from COVID-19 or a negative virus tests to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hotels. Nightclubs hospitals, nursing...
The Associated Press

