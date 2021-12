PHOENIX — All aboard! Mesa’s version of the Polar Express is back for two weekends in December as part of the city’s Merry Main Street festivities. Taking off from the Mesa Drive and Main Street light rail platform on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., those who decide to get on the rail car will hear the story of the Polar Express, sing songs, enjoy cookies and maybe get a visit from Santa.

MESA, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO