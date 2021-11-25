ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

By OLEG CETINIC, JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

CALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue...

KEYT

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain is spiralling further downward into anger and incomprehension in the turbulent aftermath of 27 migrant deaths this week. France reacted angrily Friday to new British proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores. A British letter and France’s response to it underscore how the erstwhile European partners are struggling to work and understand each other since Britain’s divorce from the EU. French President Emmanuel Macron scolded British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for making public the letter that the British leader sent on Thursday. The French government said that a British minister is no longer welcome at an upcoming European meeting to discuss the migration problem.
POLITICS
Reuters

French fishermen block boat at St Malo as Brexit protests begin

ST MALO, France, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French fishermen blocked off the ‘Normandy Trader’ boat the country’s port of St Malo on Friday, said a Reuters correspondent on the scene, as they started a day of protests to mark their anger over the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences. The French...
ADVOCACY
spectrumnews1.com

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest shipping route in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson calls for joint patrols with France to stop migrant crossings

The PM and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to ‘keep all options on the table’ after 31 migrants die in attempted Channel crossing. Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint police patrols along the French Channel coast after a migrant boat capsized causing the loss of dozens of lives.
POLITICS
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
Country
France
Place
Europe
The Independent

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
IMMIGRATION
Frankfort Times

Despite migrant deaths, Iraqi Kurds still seek out smugglers

RANYA, Iraq (AP) — Shoes pile up outside the Mamand home in northern Iraq from relatives and friends who have streamed inside to offer solace as they anxiously await news of the family's young son, who was lost at sea somewhere between France and Britain. Most are afraid to articulate...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. "We need to welcome and integrate one another and to walk together as brothers and sisters, all of us," said the pontiff, 84, at the start of a five-day trip that takes him to Greece from Saturday. The pope was set to underscore his message by taking 50 migrants now in Cyprus to Italy, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said, although the Vatican has yet to confirm the initiative. Francis -- on his 35th international trip since becoming pope in 2013 -- is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI went in 2010.
EUROPE
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Most people who risk Channel boat crossings are refugees – report

Nearly two-thirds of people who migrate to the UK in small boats are deemed to be genuine refugees and allowed to remain, a report says, in an apparent contradiction of past statements by the home secretary, Priti Patel. Analysis using Home Office data and requests under freedom of information laws...
U.K.
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel migrants: Pushing back boats will increase danger, MPs warn

UK plans to turn back people attempting to cross the Channel are dangerous and probably unlawful, MPs have warned. Home Secretary Priti Patel said last week the tactic would help deter smuggling gangs, following the deaths of 27 people in a small boat. The Joint Committee on Human Rights is...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean islands

France's minister for overseas territories left the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Monday night at an impasse over ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions. Before departing for more talks in neighbouring Martinique, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that the Guadeloupe negotiations had been deadlocked over the "obvious and indispensable" demand that the various unions condemn the violence. Discussions were not possible so long as the unions "do not want to condemn assassination attempts" against security forces, he said. Unrest in the former colonial outpost began with a protest over compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions, and spread to next door Martinique.
PROTESTS
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
Frankfort Times

Live updates: Swiss international school ordered to isolate

GENEVA — Swiss health authorities have ordered the entire student body and staff of a branch of a renowned international school – some 2,000 people -- to go into quarantine for 10 days after two confirmed cases of the omicron variant turned up on campus. The Ecole Internationale campus known...
EDUCATION

