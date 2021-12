COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud’s first Big Ten season ended in defeat, his raspy voice communicating what went wrong in Ohio State football’s crushing loss at Michigan. That should not, and will not, be the defining moment of Stroud’s freshman season. When the Buckeyes looked rattled and vulnerable one month into the season, Stroud’s renewed health and maturing approach led a resurgence. He became the poised, precise distributor at the heart of the most prolific offense in the country.

