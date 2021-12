Mikel Arteta is hopeful of bringing former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger back to the Emirates Stadium in some capacity after revealing initial talks have taken place.The 72-year-old Frenchman reigned over the north London club for almost 22 years, winning three Premier League titles and two doubles before calling it a day in May 2018.Current manager Arteta, who played under Wenger during his time in charge, is keen to have his expertise available to him and confirmed the pair had a conversation on the matter when they met at the premiere of the Arsene Wenger: Invincible docu-film.Speaking at his pre-match press...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO