Environment

Germany to pump more than 50 billion eurs into climate fund – sources

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next government is working on a 2021 supplementary budget to pump more than 50 billion euros into its climate fund which could then be spent over the coming years to speed up...

#Green Economy#Climate#Reuters
