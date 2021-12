As exciting as the new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS may be, it could soon be eclipsed by another EV from the marque. The German brand’s Chief Operating Officer Markus Schäfer announced that the company’s latest battery-powered vehicle, the Vision EQXX, will make its official debut at CES in January. While a new Mercedes EV is always intriguing, this one is promising one particularly impressive feature—a range of 621 miles. If that sounds like an awkward number, it’s because Mercedes’s range target for its latest EV is actually 1,000 kilometers per charge, or 621.4 miles, according to a LinkedIn post from Schäfer. The automaker...

