The WCV wrestling team will be returning a lot of seasoned wrestlers for the 2021-22 season. Last season didn’t end the way the Wildcats would’ve liked. WCV managed to get two wrestlers go on to districts. Blaise Beane finished 3rd and Kaedon Lindsay finished 4th. However, they were unable to make it to Wells Fargo Arena. That could change for this season. The team will be returning a veteran roster. The Wildcats will have eight juniors on the team and one senior.

