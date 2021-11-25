ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany to pump more than 50 billion eurs into climate fund – sources

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next government is working on a 2021 supplementary budget to pump more than 50 billion euros into its climate fund which could then be spent over the coming years to speed up...

