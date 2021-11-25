ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Austria finds bird flu on small chicken farm as virus spreads

 7 days ago

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Austria has found a case of bird flu on a small chicken farm near Vienna airport and is ordering poultry farms with more than 350 birds to keep them indoors, public health agency AGES said on Thursday.

The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Europe and Asia has put the poultry industry on alert. Past outbreaks, which usually occur in the autumn, have led to the culling of tens of millions of birds and can lead to trade restrictions.

Known as bird flu, the virus is attracting the attention of epidemiologists too as it can be transmitted to humans. China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

"The affected farm's chickens died or were slaughtered under the authorities' supervision. The farm was closed," AGES said in a statement, adding that the case was confirmed on Wednesday.

The farm is in the town of Fischamend, east of Vienna and near the borders with Slovakia and Hungary, both of which have reported outbreaks of bird flu in poultry in the past week. read more

Bird flu was last detected in Austria early this year, on another small farm, AGES said.

It said the virus was being spread across Europe by migratory birds and that local wild birds such as ducks and geese usually also play a role.

The Health Ministry plans to issue a decree on Thursday ordering poultry farms of more than 350 birds in "risk areas" to keep them inside, AGES said.

It did not elaborate on where the risk areas might be but said all contact between farm birds and wild birds should be avoided and farms should implement protective measures such as only feeding their birds in areas with a roof.

The Independent

Suspected bird flu case detected in Co Tyrone

A suspected case of avian influenza has been detected in Co Tyrone.Disease control measures have been initiated at the commercial duck premises in Aughnacloy.Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture said chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey took the decision based on number of factors.These include clinical signs, preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), and recent confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in commercial flocks in Co Monaghan.There have also been a number of confirmed cases of notifiable bird flu in wild birds across Northern Ireland.“A suspect case of notifiable avian influenza (AI) was reported...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in turkey farm

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a turkey farm while authorities also found the virus in a dead swan in the country's eastern region, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday. The outbreak in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bird flu control zone introduced in County Armagh

A Temporary Control Zone has been introduced in part of County Armagh after a third outbreak of avian influenza in County Monaghan. The affected commercial premises is close to the Irish border. Premises within 10km of the Monaghan site are now subject to strict biosecurity controls regarding the movement of...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Germany reports another case of bird flu on farm

HAMBURG (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 33,000 poultry in Harburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. It...
AGRICULTURE
WATE

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Indicators for bird flu on Dutch duck farms

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) investigated if and to what degree mortality and production data could signal possible outbreaks of avian influenza on duck farms in The Netherlands. WBVR research shows that a daily mortality rate of 0.3% is a reliable indicator of possible infection. The research institute also found that...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

Netherlands says omicron variant was within its borders a week before South African flights prompted panic

BRUSSELS — The omicron variant had a foothold in multiple countries in Europe before travel restrictions were imposed, new genetic sequencing data has revealed. Dutch officials said Tuesday that they had detected the variant, with its unusually high number of mutations, in a sample collected on Nov. 19 and another on Nov. 23 — well before Dutch authorities panicked over two flights from South Africa carrying infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bird flu: Fifth outbreak in North Yorkshire confirmed

A fifth outbreak of bird flu in North Yorkshire has been confirmed. The highly contagious virus, which can kill entire flocks, has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Thirsk. Temporary control zones of 1.8 miles (3km) and 6.2 miles (10km) have been put in place around the...
WORLD
Rogersville Review

Adding Chickens to Your Farm

During the height of coronavirus food shortages, it seemed like everyone was adding a few chickens to their farms, flocks or yards. Having a few hens around can be a great way to connect with how food is produced. Here are some tips for adding a few chickens from the University of Florida.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu: Virus found in swan in Hickling, Nottinghamshire

Warning signs have gone up in a village after bird flu was detected in a swan. Nottinghamshire County Council warned residents not to touch dead or sick birds after the discovery in Hickling, near the border with Leicestershire. A 10km (6.2 mile) temporary control zone has now been introduced in...
ANIMALS
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Turkey Farm Hit by Bird Flu

A Minnesota turkey farm has been hit with a case of a mild version of avian influenza. The situation is not a food safety issue according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, who also states, "This is not the same virus that was the cause of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI Outbreak in the Midwest in 2015."
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Bird Flu found in MN turkey flock

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Animal health officials say a strain of avian flu confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in southern Minnesota does not pose a risk to the public and there are no food safety concerns for consumers. The state Board of Animal Health sys routine testing discovered...
MINNESOTA STATE
AOL Corp

Czech poultry flocks to be kept indoors to reduce bird flu risk

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech State Veterinary Administration will force the country's poultry farms to keep flocks indoors, with some exceptions, to cut the risk of bird flu outbreaks. The nationwide measures come after detection of a growing number of cases of the H5N1 strain of bird flu in the...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Slovakia Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Poultry - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard poultry, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday. The outbreak followed several outbreaks among poultry farms in Europe and Asia in recent weeks in a sign the virus...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bird flu outbreaks in Europe: what you need to know

Once again, Europe is experiencing bird flu outbreaks - the deadliest animal disease known. In chickens and turkeys, over 90% of an affected flock will die within a couple of weeks, although in ducks and geese the disease may be milder. Bird flu outbreaks are caused by avian influenza viruses,...
ANIMALS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Poultry producers face rising threat of bird flu culls

British poultry producers have already been forced to cull birds after four instances of bird flu were identified at their commercial premises since the start of November. A number of cases of the extremely infectious H5N1 strain of bird flu have been identified in wild birds and at commercial poultry sites across Britain. As a result, the chief veterinary officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across GB to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading further.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Chief vet call after bird flu confirmed in County Monaghan

Bird keepers have been urged to improve their biosecurity after avian influenza was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in County Monaghan. The chief vet for Northern Ireland, Robert Huey, and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots made the call on Sunday. The Irish government has ordered all bird keepers to house...
AGRICULTURE
