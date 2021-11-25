ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Moreno Fast Facts

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at the life of award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno. Birth place: Humacao, Puerto Rico; raised in New York, New York. Marriage: Leonard Gordon (June 18, 1965-June 30, 2010, his death) Children: Fernanda Luisa (October 28, 1966) Other Facts. Her parents divorced, and she and...

Entertaining has always been in my bones. As a 4-year-old child in Puerto Rico, I would boogie my little behind off whenever my grandpa put on a record, and he'd laugh and applaud. When I was 5 [in 1936], my mother and I moved to America. My mom had a friend who was a Spanish dancer, and when she saw me bopping around our New York City apartment, she said, "I think Rosita has a gift." So she took me to the studio to work with Paco Cansino, a dance teacher who had great fame in Latino circles because he was Rita Hayworth's uncle. He taught me some steps and eventually took me to a nightclub in Greenwich Village, where we danced and played castanets together. Of course the audience was enchanted. How could they not be? There I was, this little girl with big eyes, twirling around as fast as I could. It was my first performance, and I knew I wanted more.
The Oscar winner, 89, stopped by The View on Wednesday where she was asked about Brando "constantly" cheating on her during their on-and-off relationship by co-host Joy Behar. "I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears — really, I was naïve — and I was angry too, just furious. The next day, the phone rings, and I hear 'Miss Marina?' I said, 'Uh, yeah?' " she recalled. " 'This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw.' "
The Museum of the Moving Image is honoring stage and screen legend Rita Moreno, who spent her teen years in Valley Stream, at the institution's annual Moving Image Awards Gala on Dec. 1, and with a retrospective series starting Friday. Moreno, who turns 90 on Dec. 11, is among the...
's night at the West Side Story premiere was nothing but "amazing." The 89-year-old actress reflected on her days as Anita in the original 1961 film, while at the premiere of Steven Spielberg's new iteration at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in NYC on Monday. Moreno, looking stunning in a black sequin gown, shared that she "wasn't aware" that the new version was being released 60 years after the original.
Here is a look at the life of Caroline Kennedy, former US ambassador to Japan. Marriage: Edwin Arthur Schlossberg (July 19, 1986-present) Children: John "Jack" Kennedy (January 19, 1993); Tatiana Celia (May 5, 1990); Rose Kennedy (June 25, 1988) Education: Harvard (Radcliffe), B.A, 1980; Columbia University, J.D., 1988. Religion: Roman...
Will be back on the big screen in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story," next month. It's another milestone for Moreno, soon 90, who rose to fame for her role as Anita in the original musical film in 1961. Her performance in the film also earned her an Academy Award for best supporting actress.
Here is a look at the life of award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke. Father: Loren “Cookie” Van Dyke, a traveling salesman, Sunshine Biscuit Company. Marriages: Arlene (Silver) Van Dyke (2012-present); Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke (1948-1984, divorced) Children: with Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke: Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie. Military Service: US Army...
She's among the small, select circle of actors to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony – the prestigious, "EGOT." And those are at the center of many awards Rita Moreno has earned. "They're great. It's thrilling," she says, "But in the final analysis, it's not about the...
Rita Moreno has said she used Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando after he cheated on her.Moreno, 89, appeared on The View while promoting her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which comes 60 years after she appeared in the original screen version.Discussing being “constantly” cheated on by the Godfather actor, with whom she was in a relationship for eight years, Moreno said: “I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears. Really, I was naïve – and I was angry too, just furious.”Fortuitously, she...
Here's a look at the life of Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Father: Charles Scorsese, worked in the garment industry. Marriages: Helen Morris (1999-present); Barbara De Fina (1985-1991, divorced); Isabella Rossellini (1979-1982, divorced); Julia Cameron (1975-1977, divorced); Laraine (Brennan) Scorsese (1965-unknown publicly, divorced) Children: with Helen Morris: Francesca; with Julia Cameron:...
NEW YORK - Entertainer Rita Moreno will turn 90 years old on December 11, 2021. She talked about the milestone birthday as she co-costed Good Day New York on Thursday morning on FOX 5. When Rosanna Scotto asked what she is doing to celebrate Moreno answered, "Everything I can." The...
Here is a look at the life of Bob Barker, former host of the “Price is Right.”. Marriage: Dorothy Jo (Gideon) Barker (January 12, 1945-1981, her death) Ended each episode of the “The Price is Right” with the line, “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”
Critics have shared their exuberant first reactions to Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.The classic musical, based on the story of Romeo and Juliet, has been adapted by the filmmaker for a new film starring Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler.Early reactions to the film have been shared on social media by critics, with the verdict being almost unanimously positive.In one tweet, Variety’s Brent Lang wrote that the film was “bold and stirring”. “The best parts are Tony Kushner’s book and the dramatic reimagining of classic numbers such as ‘America’ and ‘Somewhere’,” he wrote. “Ansel was a bit...
Directing his first musical, Spielberg moves into the big roomy space of a Broadway-meets-Hollywood classic, rearranges the furniture (the film’s screenwriter, Tony Kushner, has spiced up the dialogue and tossed out the most cringe-worthy knickknacks), and gives it all a fresh coat of desaturated, bombed-out-city-block, gritty-as-reality paint. He makes it his own. At the same time, Spielberg stays reverently true to what generations have loved about “West Side Story”: the swoon factor, the yearning beauty of those songs, the hypnotic jackknife ballet of ’50s delinquents dancing out their aggression on the New York streets. There are scenes in Spielberg’s...
