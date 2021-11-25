ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Astroworld Victim John Hilgert Sues for Damages, Industry Change

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
The family of John Hilgert filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and his music production company on Wednesday demanding change to the music industry. The 14-year-old was one of 10 people killed during a brutal crowd rush during Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.

The suit was filed by attorney Richard Mithoff, who was hired by John’s parents, Chris and Nichole Hilgert. It names a long list of defendants, including Scott, Live Nation Worldwide and its subsidiaries, Scoremore LLC and its subsidiaries, as well as other entities involved with production, promotion and security.

Mithoff also filed a second lawsuit on behalf of Adam and Jennifer Cox, parents of a minor, named in the suit as “B.C.,” who was injured during the stampede and was a friend of Hilgert. Both suits claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of all of the defendants.

“No one should die going to a concert,” Mithoff said in a statement.

The Hilgert are asking for changes to be made in the way concerts are organized, including security requirements, available medical facilities, and the elimination of poorly designed general admission seating instead of assigned seats.

“The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable,” Chris Hilgert said in a statement. “He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else.”

He added, “This pain should never be felt by anyone over a loved one attending a live concert. Our sole aim in filing this lawsuit is to prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again at a live concert. There is no excuse for the poor crowd design, event execution and lack of response that was exercised at this festival that resulted in the tragic death of our son and nine others along with scores of other people that were innocently injured.”

These suits are two of hundreds of lawsuits filed by Astroworld attendees who say the event left them with injuries and psychological trauma. Live Nation and Scott have been named in multiple suits totaling billions of dollars in potential damages. Earlier this week, two security guards who worked the festival sued Scott and Astroworld after being injured during the rush of fans.

Related
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott’s Offer To Pay Youngest Astroworld Victim’s Funeral Costs Rejected

Travis Scott’s offer to cover the funeral expenses for nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim to die at Astroworld, was rebuffed by the boy’s family in a new heartbreaking letter obtained Monday by Rolling Stone. “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard said in the blistering response. The offer from Scott was sent to Hilliard and his co-counsel Ben Crump last Wednesday by the rapper’s new lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli....
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Facing New $2 Billion Astroworld Lawsuit

A massive new lawsuit seeking $2 billion in damages from Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple and others has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs linked to the deadly Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people in Houston. The new complaint from lawyer Thomas J. Henry is the latest iteration of a fast-evolving case that has been growing exponentially since it was first filed on behalf of a single concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, on Nov. 8. “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Chuck D Blames ‘Old White Men’ for Astroworld, Not Travis Scott

Chuck D defends Travis Scott and blasts Live Nation in an open letter the Public Enemy rapper penned to concert promoters in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. With Scott among the defendants on dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims seeking billions of dollars, Chuck D wrote that Scott is “being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” “I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Alarming video shows first-responders drop Astroworld victim on her head

Disturbing video shows Houston first-responders dropping a victim on her head amid the confusion after Friday’s deadly scrum at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert. The footage shows the limp woman being carried on a stretcher by cops and a security guard when she tumbles to the ground and lands on her head, TMZ reported Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
