Harris County, TX

4 people hospitalized after a traffic accident in northeast Harris County (Harris County, TX)

 7 days ago

On Wednesday morning, four people sustained injuries following a traffic collision in far northeast Houston.

As per the initial information, multiple HCSO units responded to the scene in the 12100 block of N. Lake Houston Parkway near Lockwood Road at 6:30 a.m.

November 25, 2021

